State Papers: Irish Embassy in London helped find housekeeper for George Bernard Shaw

George Bernard Shaw sitting in the garden of his country home in Hertfordshire. Photo: Getty Images

Playwright George Bernard Shaw enlisted the help of the Irish Embassy in London to recruit a new housekeeper for his country residence – a search one diplomat quipped was a search for his “Eliza Doolittle the second”.

Irish officials were briefed – in confidential documents released as part of the State Archive – that Mr Shaw wanted “a suitable type” after his former housekeeper had got married and left his employment.

His search for a new Irish housekeeper-parlourmaid was launched in August 1950 – just three months before his death, aged 94.

By then, Mr Shaw was regarded as the greatest playwright of his generation – with some critics ranking him

second only to William Shakespeare.

He won an Academy Award for the film version of Pygmalion and the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1925.

His most famous works included Caesar and Cleopatra, Arms and the Man, Saint Joan and Man and Superman.

In 1950, one Irish diplomat suggested that the advertisement for the housekeeper should state: “A woman of 30 to 40 would be most suitable – someone with a sense of responsibility and with discrimination as callers both in person and on the telephone have to be screened.”

It was initially decided not to include Mr Shaw’s name with the advert.

However, the ambassador’s idea of including Mr Shaw’s name with the classified advert proved correct as a note of August 12 confirmed that the unnamed job offer didn’t generate a response.

“I am afraid there wasn’t even one reply in the box,” one official noted.

It was decided to include Mr Shaw’s name in further adverts in the Irish and UK press.

The job paid £3 a week and included accommodation at “an attractive country residence”. It also offered good outings and ample hours off.

The successful applicant would have their fare paid from Ireland to the UK.

Subsequent adverts included Mr Shaw’s name and the address of his country residence at Ayot St Lawrence at Welwyn in Hertfordshire.

The housekeeper would also be responsible for cooking – but it was stressed Mr Shaw did not engage in “much entertaining of an extensive nature”.

Two suitable applicants were assessed, Patricia Dicker and Mary Margaret Griffin.

Ms Dicker was described as “a very adaptable young woman… Eliza Doolittle the second”.

Ms Griffin was described as “spotlessly clean in herself and in her work, honest and reliable… though young she has no craving for social life or amusement”.

The job was offered to Ms Dicker, but Ms Griffin made such an impression that the ambassador queried whether she would be suitable for work in another household who had sought domestic help. One diplomat said that Ms Dicker would now be “the unquestioned mistress of the house” and will be “adapting herself to life with an elderly man of definite tastes”.

However, Mr Shaw died a few weeks after her employment and the embassy noted a falling out between Ms Dicker and the former housekeeper, a Mrs Laden.

The Irish Embassy was contacted by Ms Dicker’s family but insisted they had no official link to the appointment.

“In my view, any claims she has on George Bernard Shaw’s estate did not arise until after we had finalised with the matter and this only concerns the Dickers and Mrs Laden,” one Irish Embassy official noted on June 19, 1951.