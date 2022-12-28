State Papers: 10 things we learned as secret government documents released

Fianna Fáil leader Albert Reynolds receives his seal of office at Áras an Uachtaráin after being confirmed as Taoiseach by President Mary Robinson in February 1992. Photo: Photocall Ireland

1. President Mary Robinson's energetic use of the presidency caused concerns within the government and civil service – with the government seeking legal advice as to her precise role and what she was entitled to say. It reached a pitch when Taoiseach Albert Reynolds personally contacted the president amid concern over whether she had invited Queen Elizabeth II to visit Ireland.

2. Estonia was blaming Russia and the KGB's successor, the FSB, for allegations that the Baltic state was assisting the IRA with sourcing ex-Soviet military equipment.

3. While there was talk about a second visit by Pope John Paul II, Irish diplomats sensed there was a reluctance for such a visit within the Irish hierarchy which, in 1992, had been rocked by the Bishop Eamonn Casey scandal.

4. Both the Irish and British governments were worried that the parade season in Northern Ireland – and especially the Drumcree stand-off – could escalate tensions to the point where the nascent peace process was derailed.

5. 'Maverick' loyalist paramilitaries wanted to target the Republic in reprisal for the IRA hitting economic targets in Britain as loyalist leaders were struggling to control the hardliners.

6. Such was the assistance being given to Sinn Féin by the SDLP and John Hume in the developing peace process that the Derry politician helped personally draft an outline ceasefire statement for the IRA.

7. Economic sensitivities to Northern Ireland were such that Irish Distillers reacted with dismay to a US boycott of Bushmills whiskey after California officials objected to what they claimed were sectarian employment practices.

8. Taoiseach Charles Haughey was asked to personally help lift a ban on South African fruit imports by President FW de Klerk as the country tried to accelerate the ending of its economic isolation with the flagged ending of the apartheid regime.

9. Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe's international profile was so high in the 1990s that Irish millionaire and newspaper magnate, Anthony O'Reilly, offered him the use of his Kildare home and his private jet for an Irish holiday after Mr Mugabe's wife had died.

10. Taoiseach Albert Reynolds fully understood the importance of EU cash in helping boost Irish development – as confidential files showed the Fianna Fáil leader played hardball to ensure major EU member states and Brussels delivered on a promised £8bn "bonanza" for Ireland.

