State drops charges of sexual assault against Cork doctor

The State has dropped charges of sexual assault against a Cork doctor after a jury failed to reach a verdict in a trial earlier this month.

Kevin Mulcahy (61) of Creggane, Lombardstown, Mallow, Co Cork had pleaded not guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to sexual assaulting a woman in his surgery in Mallow, Co Cork on a date in February 1995.

He also denied a second count of sexual assault at the same location on a date between May 8, 1996 and December 31, 1996. This was the second time a jury had been sworn in on the case.

Today Maddie Grant BL, prosecuting told Judge Melanie Greally that the State was not going to proceed with a third trial and asked that a nolle prosequi be entered against both counts.

Judge Greally acceded to the request and discharged Mr Mulcahy from the indictment.

