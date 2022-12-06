Starting salaries have shot up by €5,000 with most employers planning to hike wages next year

Starting salaries have shot up by an extra €5,000 in some sectors and most employers are planning pay rises next year.

Butchers, bakers, deli specialists, chefs and forklift drivers are in high demand according to a new survey by a major recruiter.

Excel Recruitment’s Employee Feedback Survey has found that salaries for new hires and workers already in jobs grew by between 3pc and 11pc this year.

In professional services, including commercial, accounting and finance, pay rises between 6pc and 11pc were recorded.

Salary hikes were strong in retail, with increases between 3pc and 8pc.

Wage growth for forklift drivers and heavy goods vehicle drivers was between 3pc and 5pc.

Seven in ten employers signalled wage increases for 2023.

A total of 71pc of employers signalled salary increases for new hires, up from 65pc last year.

Staff shortages and higher worker expectations are fuelling demand for wage hikes – although increases have not been keeping pace with the sharp rise in inflation.

The research indicates that employers face a continuing battle to hold on to staff as six in ten workers said they might change job next year.

Almost one in three said they are “definitely” considering it.

“Towards the latter part of this year, we saw staff shortages and increased employee expectations forcing employers to loosen their purse strings – with starting salaries shooting up by an extra €5,000 in certain sectors,” said Barry Whelan, CEO of Excel Recruitment.

“Going into 2022, marketing executive salaries started at €30,000 but now we rarely place a candidate for less than €35,000.”

He said the salaries of sales business developers typically started at €35,000 but now their pay is closer to €40,000.

“The sales and marketing jobs we are seeing the most demand for are marketing managers and e-commerce managers – where average salary bands are now between €55,000 and €70,000 – and most candidates are having up to five interviews,” he said.

“Therefore, it is imperative that employers go in with the best job offer to avoid getting into negotiations.”

He said the situation in hospitality is “quite dire” and increases being paid to attract new hires and retain current staff are putting businesses under severe pressure.

“Rates of pay from entry-level commis chefs all the way to chef de partie have increased,” he said.

He said the average chef de partie salary will soon reach approximately €40,000 a year.

“The 'Great Resignation' of 2022 has massively affected employers, especially when organisations urged workers to return to their respective offices,” he said.

He said this led to an increasing number of open positions.

“The remaining employees needed to compensate for the lack of manpower leading to immense workloads and also driving employee burnout which affected their overall performance and productivity,” he said.

“As well as driving up wages, high employee expectations are forcing more employers to offer a hybrid working option.”

He said hybrid models have been introduced across most industries and have become an expectation rather than a benefit.

Mr Whelan said the desire for remote work and the ease of applying for new roles in a remote setting will continue to drive a “churn” of staff.

He said many big retailers have reduced their working hours from 48 or 45 hours a week to 39, with 40 fast becoming a new industry norm.

Salaries in construction and engineering are expected to level off due to a slowdown in inflation next year and easing of staff shortages.

Outside of salary, the second biggest concern for workers when it comes to their job is career progression, three times the number who cited flexibility as their key priority.