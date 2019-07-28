Star-studded big day as actress and TD tie knot guests at a marriage of showbiz and politics

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy joined many of the cast of the hit RTE soap who enjoyed an uplifting day after recently bidding farewell to fellow actor Karl Shiels, who died suddenly at the age of 47.

Minister Murphy was accompanied by jewellery designer Chloe Townsend - sister of actor Stuart Townsend. They were introduced to each other by the bride and groom in recent months.

Mr Varadkar was joined by his partner Matt Barrett and 170 other guests as they watched a radiant Jenny (35) being walked down the aisle by her father Tony.

Her mother Pamela looked on as bridesmaids Romy Carroll, Maeve O'Brien and Alice McAlinden joined the bride in Corpus Christi church in Drumcondra.

Groom Tom was accompanied by his best man and two groomsmen and had his father Dan, a former TD himself, watching on.

Jenny's dress was designed by Paula King at Dublin-based Tamen Michael.

"I'm so happy and bowled over that Jenny said yes to marrying me," said Tom (43), who is a TD for Limerick county.

Several of Jenny's former colleagues from Fair City joined her on the big day, including George McMahon (who plays Mondo), Dave O'Sullivan (who plays Decco), Bryan Murray (who plays Bob) and Una Crawford O'Brien (who plays Renee).

The Dublin actress recently returned from a hen party in Marbella.

"A lovely crew of us went away for two nights and three days," she said. "I hadn't been on many hen parties before, I didn't really get the whole purpose of them until now. The girls showed me a great time, a few nice cocktails, shopping and some sunshine - it was lovely."

Tom's pre-wedding activities included a golf outing and a stag party in Berlin.

