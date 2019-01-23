A LARGE number of Dublin firefighters are currently dealing with a fire at the National Gallery of Ireland.

Staff evacuated as firefighters tackle blaze at National Gallery of Ireland

Up to six fire engines were called to the premises on Merrion Square this afternoon after smoke was seen billowing out of its server room.

3 fire engines from Tara St & Donnybrook stations are attending a fire on Merrion Sq West. Breathing apparatus in use #Dublin #fire @DarraghBerry pic.twitter.com/sR4xJzVFb8 — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) January 23, 2019

Staff at the art gallery were immediately evacuated as members of Dublin Fire Brigade (DFB) navigated their way through the building using breathing apparatuses.

A spokesperson from DFB told Independent.ie that the fire was confined to one room.

“There was a lot of smoke which is why our crew had to use breathing equipment inside the premises. They’re ventilating the building now using positive pressure fans.

“These fans are blowing fresh air into gallery while blowing the smoke out.”

The spokesperson added that no one was injured during the incident.

Although no fire or smoke is visible from the building, a staff member from the art gallery told Independent.ie that the “emergency” is still underway.

Dublin Fire Brigade also reported about the incident on Twitter.

Online Editors