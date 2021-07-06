St Declan’s path, Ireland’s rival to Spain’s Camino, will open later this month

IRELAND'S rival to the Camino in Spain is to reopen in mid July with the hope that the pandemic-driven increase in outdoor activities will spark renewed interest in the famous pilgrimage route which honours St Declan.

The pilgrimage path of St Declan ranks as one of the most ancient holy routes in Ireland and traces the reputed trek made by St Declan between Ardmore in Waterford to Cashel in Tipperary to meet with St Patrick.

Crossing some of the most historic and picturesque areas of Ireland, St Declan's Way has been described as a fitting alternative to the Camino in Spain.

It starts and finishes at some of the holiest sites in Ireland - from the cliff top monastery founded by St Declan in Ardmore through to the Rock of Cashel which, in Celtic Ireland, had enormous religious and political significance.

It also travels through Lismore with its picturesque castle and links to the Dukes of Devonshire.

Amongst those who have extolled the beauty of the route is former President Mary McAleese.

The 104km route is usually undertaken in five organised stages of around 20km each and travels through Cashel, Cahir, Goatenbridge, Lismore, Aglish and Ardmore.

No organised pilgrimages were undertaken last year because of the

Covid-19 pandemic - but special pilgrimage 'pods' will again operate from mid July.

These will involve controlled numbers and the use of reduced capacity buses for the transport of pilgrims and walkers.

It is hoped that around 300 pilgrims will undertake the route with special guided departures available on the weekends of July 24 and July 31.

Two years ago, more than 1,500 pilgrims and walkers sampled St Declan's Way.

Pilgrim Paths Ireland chairman John G O'Dwyer said it was remarkable that large parts of the route had effectively been restored by voluntary effort.

“There is now a pilgrim path in Ireland offering a very similar experience to the Spanish Camino that now provides the perfect opportunity for personal renewal as part of a one-week walking holiday,” he said.

Mr O'Dwyer penned an acclaimed book on Ireland's ancient pilgrimage routes.

He said people undertake such routes for a variety of reasons from recreation to meditation and from curiosity to religious commitment.

“Doing the pilgrim paths is when you come back and you go to the world we came from. The size of the landscape and everything else - you see it all in its true proportions. It’s a great leveller, no matter who you are - you have exactly the same journey, the same feelings.”

The redevelopment of St Declan's Way was supported six years ago by a

€150,000 grant from the Department of Rural Development's special recreation fund.

While organised walks of St Declan's Way will resume from mid July, the pilgrimage route is fully marked and can be availed of by individual stages at any time.