Sprinter Leon Reid named on Irish Olympic team despite pending criminal charges

Sprinter Leon Reid has been named on the Irish Olympic athletics team despite awaiting trial on criminal charges in the UK.

The 26-year-old, who is based in Bath, was one of 18 men charged at Bristol Crown Court last month in relation to drugs and firearms offences, all of which he denies.

A trial isn't expected to begin until November at the earliest.

After victory over 200m at the national championships last month, he was nominated for selection by Athletics Ireland.

That then had to be ratified by the Olympic Federation of Ireland’s selection panel.

The Olympic Federation of Ireland's selection committee initially rejected Reid's selection in line with its policy.

However Reid appealed and the Sports Dispute Solutions Ireland Olympic Tribunal remitted the case to be re-heard, directing that more discretion be shown given the circumstances of Reid's case.

As a result the Olympic Federation of Ireland selection committee reviewed the matter again in recent days and selected Reid.

“It’s been a tough mental battle as much as anything,” he said after winning the 200 metres at the national championships last month.

“Today was all about cementing that (Olympic) place.”

The Menapians sprinter said it would mean “everything” to make the Tokyo Games, which will be his first Olympics.

There will be 25 Irish athletes competing across track and field, marathons and race walks at the Games, with 2016 Olympic finalist Thomas Barr selected for his second Olympics in the 400m hurdles and marathoner Fionnuala McCormack competing at her fourth.

“I’m very proud to be representing Ireland at my second Olympic Games,” said Barr.

“The men’s 400m hurdles is one of the most competitive events on the track at the moment and I can’t wait to line up and compete against the best on the biggest stage in the world.”

Athletics Ireland high performance director Paul McNamara complimented those who secured selection, saying “the resilience shown by these athletes has resulted in Ireland’s second biggest athletics team ever heading to a Games.”