SPRING has finally sprung as temperatures are set to reach up to 16C this week.

Spring has sprung: Temperatures set to reach up to 16C as forecasters warn frost and rain may also be in store

While pleasant weather is forecast over the coming days, it may not be time to fire up your barbecue just yet as rain, frost and fog are also expected.

Met Eireann has said warned that we're in for a mixed bag weather-wise.

"Wednesday will be another mostly dry day with variable cloud and sunshine. The best of the sunshine will be across Munster and south Leinster, with cloudier conditions prevailing further north during the afternoon.

"Highs of 11 to 15C in light southwest or variable breezes.

"Dry and calm with clearest skies across the midlands, south and east; remaining mostly cloudy elsewhere. Lows of -1 to +5C, coldest under cloud breaks with frost setting in. Some shallow fog patches too," a Met Eireann forecaster said in a statement.

There's good news for sun-seekers as Thursday temperatures are set to climb to up to 16C.

The forecaster said: "Mild and dry with long spells of spring sunshine occurring widely. It will be the mildest day this week with light southwest breezes. Highs of 11 to 16C, best values across north Munster and north Leinster.

"Cloud will increase across the west and northwest on Thursday night with patchy rain and drizzle developing towards morning. Lows of 2 to 7C, coldest under clear spells in the east."

They continues to say that Friday will be a "mostly cloudy day with patchy drizzle in the west and northwest."

Some sunshine is expected over parts of Leinster, where temperatures will reach up to 15C and there will be scattered outbreaks of rain on Friday night.

Anyone hoping to embrace the great outdoors this weekend will be pleased to hear that we're set to enjoy a dry and mild weekend.

The forecaster said: "Feeling fresher in a northwest breeze, with highs of 8 to 10C.

"Starting out rather dull on Saturday morning patchy rain and drizzle, but brightening up into the afternoon. Mainly dry and calm on Sunday with brightest skies early on."

