People have famously flocked "up north" for their Christmas shopping for a number of years, but with Brexit looming has anything changed this year?

Spot the bargain: Is it cheaper to shop across the border this Christmas?

Many of this years big ticket gifts remain cheaper over the border, with savings of up to €50 to be made on some items. But there are a few surprises too.

We’ve compared the prices of some of the top gift ideas this year in the Republic of Ireland and the UK for you to see for yourselves.

1. iPhone XS;

The latest Apple iPhone on the market comes with a hefty price tag- so we compared prices on the official Apple site.

ROI: €1,179

NI: £999 (€1,121)

SAVING: €58

2. Nerf Laser Ops Pro AlphaPoint 2-Pack

Listed as one of the top toys this year, we checked the price difference in Argos.

ROI: €49.99

NI: £39.99 (€44.88)

SAVING: €5.11

Nerf Laser Ops Pro AlphaPoint 2-Pack. Photo: Argos

3. Boxer Robot

Another one that's bound to appear on Christmas lists across the year is the boxer robot- but is it cheaper in Smyths Ireland or Smyths UK?

ROI: €54.99

NI: £44.99 (€50.49)

SAVING: €4.50

4. MAC 'Shiny Pretty Things glow getter' gift set

MAC's 2018 Christmas offering is all about all things shiny, and with beauty sets a popular choice for many, we checked out the price in Brown Thomas vs Selfridges in the UK.

ROI: €49

NI: £39 (€44)

SAVING: €5

MAC 'Pretty Shiny Things' gift set. Photo: Selfridges

5. Gordon's gin 1 litre

Treat the gin-lover in your life with one of the classics. Here's how the prices compare in Tesco.

ROI: €29

NI: £16 (€18.09)

SAVING: €10.91

6. Parrot mambo mission drone

If you've a gadget geek to shop for, this Parrot drone is one of the best of the bunch- and there's massive savings to be made in Curry's.

ROI: €289

NI: Currently £89 (€99.88) down from £219 (€247.41)

SAVING: €189.12 (with sale on)

Parrot mambo mission drone. Photo: Curry's

7. Gucci new ace star trainers

The latest version of the Gucci classic trainer are these festive-style star emblem shoes, and like with many high-end designer prices, they're cheaper to buy in BTs in the Republic compared to Selfridges in the UK.

ROI: €495

NI: £450 (€508.68)

SAVING: Cheaper in the Republic by €13.68

8. Nespresso essenza mini 150 capsule gift set

Only little price savings to be made on coffee machines this year on the official Nespresso site.

ROI: €99

NI: £89.99 (€101.72)

SAVING: €2.72

(However, the Citiz machine works out €1 cheaper in Ireland than in the UK, as well as the Essenza Mini and Aeroccino 3 gift set)

Nespresso essenza mini. Photo: Nespresso

9. Apple AirPods

Another product cheaper in the Republic of Ireland than in Northern Ireland at Curry's- the increasingly popular AirPods from Apple.

ROI: €164

NI: £159 (€179.67)

SAVING: Cheaper in the Republic of Ireland by €15.67

10. ASOS 12-Day Countdown Calendar

And finally, beauty advent calendars are one of the most popular pre-Christmas gifts for those who want to treat the makeup lovers in their life- or themselves!

ROI: €34.56

NI: £25 = €28.10

SAVING: €6.46

ASOS 12 Day Countdown Calendar. Photo: ASOS

Online Editors