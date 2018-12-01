Spot the bargain: Is it cheaper to shop across the border this Christmas?
People have famously flocked "up north" for their Christmas shopping for a number of years, but with Brexit looming has anything changed this year?
Many of this years big ticket gifts remain cheaper over the border, with savings of up to €50 to be made on some items. But there are a few surprises too.
We’ve compared the prices of some of the top gift ideas this year in the Republic of Ireland and the UK for you to see for yourselves.
1. iPhone XS;
The latest Apple iPhone on the market comes with a hefty price tag- so we compared prices on the official Apple site.
ROI: €1,179
NI: £999 (€1,121)
SAVING: €58
2. Nerf Laser Ops Pro AlphaPoint 2-Pack
Listed as one of the top toys this year, we checked the price difference in Argos.
ROI: €49.99
NI: £39.99 (€44.88)
SAVING: €5.11
3. Boxer Robot
Another one that's bound to appear on Christmas lists across the year is the boxer robot- but is it cheaper in Smyths Ireland or Smyths UK?
ROI: €54.99
NI: £44.99 (€50.49)
SAVING: €4.50
4. MAC 'Shiny Pretty Things glow getter' gift set
MAC's 2018 Christmas offering is all about all things shiny, and with beauty sets a popular choice for many, we checked out the price in Brown Thomas vs Selfridges in the UK.
ROI: €49
NI: £39 (€44)
SAVING: €5
5. Gordon's gin 1 litre
Treat the gin-lover in your life with one of the classics. Here's how the prices compare in Tesco.
ROI: €29
NI: £16 (€18.09)
SAVING: €10.91
6. Parrot mambo mission drone
If you've a gadget geek to shop for, this Parrot drone is one of the best of the bunch- and there's massive savings to be made in Curry's.
ROI: €289
NI: Currently £89 (€99.88) down from £219 (€247.41)
SAVING: €189.12 (with sale on)
7. Gucci new ace star trainers
The latest version of the Gucci classic trainer are these festive-style star emblem shoes, and like with many high-end designer prices, they're cheaper to buy in BTs in the Republic compared to Selfridges in the UK.
ROI: €495
NI: £450 (€508.68)
SAVING: Cheaper in the Republic by €13.68
8. Nespresso essenza mini 150 capsule gift set
Only little price savings to be made on coffee machines this year on the official Nespresso site.
ROI: €99
NI: £89.99 (€101.72)
SAVING: €2.72
(However, the Citiz machine works out €1 cheaper in Ireland than in the UK, as well as the Essenza Mini and Aeroccino 3 gift set)
9. Apple AirPods
Another product cheaper in the Republic of Ireland than in Northern Ireland at Curry's- the increasingly popular AirPods from Apple.
ROI: €164
NI: £159 (€179.67)
SAVING: Cheaper in the Republic of Ireland by €15.67
10. ASOS 12-Day Countdown Calendar
And finally, beauty advent calendars are one of the most popular pre-Christmas gifts for those who want to treat the makeup lovers in their life- or themselves!
ROI: €34.56
NI: £25 = €28.10
SAVING: €6.46
Online Editors
