A well-known sports star arrested for the alleged rape of a young woman has claimed they had consensual sex.

Sports star at the centre of rape claim says sex was consensual

The high-profile star, who has a long-term partner and children, was released but detectives are preparing a file for the DPP.

A source said it was a "very credible case". Gardaí yesterday confirmed details of the arrest of the sports star.

"Gardaí in Dundrum investigating an alleged sexual assault reported on Monday, December 10, 2018 arrested a man on Thursday, January 17, 2019," a statement said.

"The man was detained at Dundrum garda station.

"He has since been released without charge. A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

"The investigation is ongoing," they said.

The young woman has alleged she was raped in a south Dublin hotel in the early hours of Monday, December 10.

It's understood that during the interview the suspect admitted he had sex with the woman, claiming it was consensual.

Clothes belonging to the alleged victim were examined as part of the investigation.

The respected young woman had been out socialising on the Saturday and Sunday nights before she met the sports star, who is known to her, and was brought back to the hotel.

The star had been at a separate event in the city, according to sources.

Officers were made aware of the allegations after being called to her south Dublin home.

The woman was then transferred to hospital in an ambulance where she underwent treatment and a number of tests.

She was treated at the Sexual Assault Treatment Unit at the Rotunda Hospital, leading officers to establish that the allegation was credible.

Detectives at Pearse Street garda station had spent almost two days investigating the allegations without finding an exact location of the attack.

However, as they followed lines of investigation details emerged which led gardaí to move their investigations to the south Dublin area.

