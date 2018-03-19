Sports Minister mixes up his Kearneys, but Rob gets the last laugh

Independent.ie

Shane Ross risked the ire of rugby fans when he mixed up his Kearney brothers in the wake of the Grand Slam win.

https://www.independent.ie/irish-news/news/sports-minister-mixes-up-his-kearneys-but-rob-gets-the-last-laugh-36719283.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article36719281.ece/8f021/AUTOCROP/h342/Ross.jpg