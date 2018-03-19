Sports Minister mixes up his Kearneys, but Rob gets the last laugh
Shane Ross risked the ire of rugby fans when he mixed up his Kearney brothers in the wake of the Grand Slam win.
The Sports Minister was in Twickenham for the big match and had been waxing lyrical on social media about the achievement. “Never before felt such atmosphere in an away game. The Irish crowd is as fantastic as the players,” he wrote on Saturday.
But last night as the team arrived home to the Shelbourne Hotel, Mr Ross tweeted: “Congratulations and welcome home this evening to superstars Johnny Sexton and Dave Kearney.”
Unfortunately, Mr Ross was actually standing shoulder to shoulder with Dave’s brother, 83-times-capped full-back Rob.
Rob got the last laugh by tweeting in reply: “You’re welcome, Leo.”
Mr Ross would subsequently admit his mistake in a follow up tweet, which also applauded Rob for his joke.
Oops! Wrong Kearney!! Last tweet said pic was Sexton and Dave , but it’s Rob. Kearney replied “Thanks Leo” ! Touché . Congrats again. pic.twitter.com/H6elYQEIE5— Shane Ross (@Shane_RossTD) March 18, 2018
