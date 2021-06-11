Sports fans revel in being back at the game for the first time in 368 days

Leinster supporters welcome their team onto the pitch before the Guinness PRO14 match between Leinster and Dragons at RDS Arena in Dublin. The game is one of the first of a number of pilot sports events over the coming weeks which are implementing guidelines set out by the Irish government to allow for the safe return of spectators to sporting events. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

For the first time in 15 months supporters were allowed into sports grounds across the country as Ireland attempts to return to pre-Covid normality.

At the RDS this evening 1,200 fans began filing through the gates early on to soak up the atmosphere that they'd been missing for 368 days.

The beer gardens of the pubs around Anglesea Road were also filled with socially distant fans enjoying a pre-print game before the 8.15pm kick off, another luxury during the pandemic.

In Dublin 4, Leinster were taking on Dragons in a Rainbow Cup clash, with the game deemed a dead rubber.

For the home fans it was anything but, giving them their first chance since February 2020 to watch their team in person while bidding farewell to two stalwarts of Leinster rugby.

New Zealand-born Michael Bent and Australian Scott Fardy were playing their final game tonight and those in attendance wanted to make sure it was a good send-off, even with the lower crowd numbers.

Dara Wyer and Marie Fitzgibbon, husband and wife from Kildare, said they were "privileged" to be at the game.

"Anybody that we know, we were checking to see if any of our friends were here, but not of them have tickets.

"I text somebody today and she was getting suspicious because she didn't hear of anybody who did, so she was delighted to hear we got tickets.

"We're going to make as much noise as we can, and try to make it feel like a big send off for the lads."

Andrew Deering, from Laois, told Independent.ie: "It's brilliant, it feels great to be back and give a great send off to the lads that are retiring, Michael Bent and Scott Fardy, so it's great to be here.

Andrew said the Covid checks were "a small price to pay" to get back to watching live rugby.

"It seems crazy, thinking (in February 2020) it will only be a couple of weeks until our next game, and then fifteen months later here we are."

The steps for returning fans to enter were straight forward, being required to complete Match Day Health Screenings on the day before passing temperature checks on their way into the grounds.

The supporters were also well spread out among the four stands in the RDS.

As well as the general reminders to keep their masks on and wash their hands, fans were asked by the stadium announcer not to handle any balls kicked into the stands, with specially delegated staff are there to return them. Strange times indeed.

Even some of those not lucky enough to secure tickets for the game made the journey to cheer on the Leinster team.

Donna Malone and her daughter Jennifer, sporting a signed scrumcap flanker Josh van der Flier wore when Ireland beat the All Blacks, were outside the RDS early on to wish their team luck.

"We have been here for all the home games that restrictions allow, we live in Kildare so there were some games we couldn't leave the county for.

"She adores the lads, and they love seeing here," Donna said.

As the teams ran out for kick off to waving blue flags and cheers from the crowd, some form of sporting normality had finally returned.

The game is one of several pilot events organised by the Government to test logistical requirements for further reopening.

In Tallaght Stadium this evening a crowd of 1,000 gathered for Shamrock Rovers' League of Ireland match against Finn Harps, while a smaller sized crowd of 600 people watched Cork City take on Cabinteely in Turners Cross.

Further events are planned over the coming months including a 3,500-capacity outdoor concert in the Phoenix Park.