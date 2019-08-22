Sporadic rain amid 24C heat as weather from Continental Europe and Iceland simultaneously hit Ireland

WEEKEND revellers will have to endure periods of rain in the coming days if they are to enjoy the soaring temperatures in the mid 20s.

The mercury will reach as high as 24C heading into the weekend, as high pressure systems from Continental Europe approach Ireland. Simultaneously however, a low pressure system, which is moving between Ireland and Iceland will bring continued rain.

This is according to Met Éireann, who also predict fog and mist at night, which is likely to linger into the morning.

"At the moment we have outbreaks of rain, pretty much across the country but there's high pressure from the south, so it will get drier from there," a forecaster told Independent.ie.

"That will actually stay then for most of the week. There's high pressure over Continental Europe but we have several low pressure systems tracking from Iceland to Ireland over the week. So, that will pretty much be the situation over the week.

"In the short term, it will get warmer and drier with brighter spells and temperatures of 18C to 22C."

The same pattern will continue into tonight and it will be dry in most parts as the humid weather turns into fog and mist with temperatures lowering to 12C to 15C.

It will brighten up again tomorrow though after the fog clears, and temperatures will reach 23C.

"Tonight will be mostly dry, with a few spots of drizzle along the Atlantic coast," the meteorologist said.

"But it will stay warm and humid tonight certainly with temperatures around 14C. There will be some mist and fog patches and those might linger into tomorrow morning.

"It will become warm again tomorrow with temperatures up to 24C. Overall it will be dry with some sunny spells, but there will be patchy drizzle or even rain along the north west coast and Atlantic coast by the evening tomorrow. Then again, overnight fog might linger into the morning but then wind will be moderate and that should disperse it."

The warm weather and sporadic rain will continue continue this weekend and into next week. Sunday will be by far the best day of the week, but Saturday will be nice between rainy spells.

"Saturday itself will have the same kind of thing, with temperatures between 19C and 24C and then same on Sunday. However on Saturday, a front on the West coast will bring showery rain mainly through the west at first.

"It may stay over the west but it won't be a completely dry day. The best of the weather is likely in the east. Overall Sunday will be a generally dry and warm day.

"Again into Monday and Tuesday it will stay warm and mainly dry but there might be rain at the beginning of the week."

