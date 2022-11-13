| 12.9°C Dublin

latest Spiritan sex abuse scandal extends to nine countries – with at least 47 priests accused of abusing children in Ireland

  • Just two living priests currently being investigated by gardaí
  • Four new complainants have contacted gardaí in recent days 
Among those linked to the Spiritan scandal are, clockwise from top left, Fr Arthur Carragher, Fr Gus Griffin, Fr Tom O&rsquo;Byrne, Fr Senan Corry, Fr Henry Moloney, Edward Baylor, Fr Gerard Hannan, Fr Aloysius Flood Expand
Among those linked to the Spiritan scandal are, clockwise from top left, Fr Arthur Carragher, Fr Gus Griffin, Fr Tom O’Byrne, Fr Senan Corry, Fr Henry Moloney, Edward Baylor, Fr Gerard Hannan, Fr Aloysius Flood

Maeve Sheehan

In October 2012, Mark Vincent Healy asked the Spiritans for a breakdown of the alleged clerical abusers in each of their elite private schools. The then Provincial, Fr Marc Whelan, replied: “While this is not the result of a forensic trawl through the file on my part, these figures are accurate.

Blackrock/Willow — 10 
St Mary’s [College, Rathmines] — 4
Rockwell [College, Tipperary] — 9 
Templeogue [College, Dublin] — 1
Total 24

