In October 2012, Mark Vincent Healy asked the Spiritans for a breakdown of the alleged clerical abusers in each of their elite private schools. The then Provincial, Fr Marc Whelan, replied: “While this is not the result of a forensic trawl through the file on my part, these figures are accurate.

Blackrock/Willow — 10

St Mary’s [College, Rathmines] — 4

Rockwell [College, Tipperary] — 9

Templeogue [College, Dublin] — 1

Total 24

“This represents the number of priests and religious brothers in the schools against whom allegations have been made from the very first incident to date. We are not saying this is the total number, just the number of which we are aware and have been informed (as of now), and that are on file.”

Mr Vincent, a survivor of abuse, advocate and campaigner, appreciated the figures from the then Provincial. However, he did not believe them, he said. There had to be more. And there were.

A decade on, yet another child sexual abuse scandal is engulfing a religious institution, this time the Spiritans, formerly the Holy Ghost Fathers, and the fee-paying schools under their stewardship that have so far avoided the worst of the scandal.

Last week, new numbers tumbled out, revealing the scale of abuse, the complaints and far greater numbers of priests responsible for abuse than previously thought.

The figures were released by the Spiritans in the spirit of an apology they have offered to “those who have been so grievously hurt” and in assurance that “our congregation is doing all in its power to help those who have been harmed”.

The 24 priests accused of abusing children in Spiritan schools in Ireland in 2012 has become at least 47 now.

Thirty other priests face complaints from overseas — Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Guinea, Kenya, Nigeria, Sierra Leone and the US.

Between them, the 77 priests are the subject of 233 complaints.

The figures raise more questions than they answer, not only about the priests but about the boys they defiled. How many did they hurt? Have they disclosed what was done to them? Were they listened to? Did they get justice? How are they now?

Mr Vincent has been asking these questions for years. And last week, those questions rang out on a greater scale and louder than ever.

“I am crying out for justice for far more children than you can imagine, but I have wanted to gather them up to let them know I never forgot about them and the unfathomable pain and suffering brought on their young lives,” he said.

Gardaí are now actively investigating two living Spiritan priests over the alleged sexual abuse of children, the Sunday Independent has learned.

As the scale of the scandal widens this weekend, it has also been confirmed that four people have come forward with fresh complaints about their treatment by members of the congregation.

Gardaí said yesterday their Sexual Crime Management Unit — a contact point for religious orders — has previously received referrals of abuse allegations from the Spiritan schools and the Spiritan order, and has previously investigated complaints.

Gardaí also confirmed that they will be further engaging with the four people who contacted their protective services unit last week to assess their individual cases and offer support.

Anyone who is the victim of abuse is encouraged to contact gardaí, but in some cases, due to the loss of evidence or death of suspects, there will be limitations to what action they can take.

Last week, the curtains opened on the physical and sexual abuse of children at some of Ireland’s most elite fee-paying schools as they never had before.

The catalyst was the radio documentary, Documentary On One: Blackrock Boys, in which brothers Mark and David Ryan recounted the traumatic and protracted sexual abuse each suffered at Blackrock College, the most prestigious of five fee-paying schools run by the Spiritans.

Mark (61) recounted how Fr Tom O’Byrne started grooming him after giving him a computer. David (58) told how the priest started taking him for swimming lessons when he was 12.

Both boys were abused by other priests too, but neither knew the other was being abused until 2002, when their father asked, David, the question.

O’Byrne was prosecuted, but he took a case all the way to the Supreme Court to stop his trial, on the grounds that he was too old and it was too long ago. The Supreme Court judge, the late Adrian Hardiman, agreed.

Mark and David Ryan were the first Blackrock Boys to tell their story of sexual abuse within the school, flouting the non-disclosure agreement they were asked to sign when each settled their legal action for six figures.

Their bravery paved the way for others similarly abused to follow — and they did so in their droves. On RTÉ’s phone-in radio show Liveline over four days last week, scores of men in their 50s, 60s and 70s who were sexually and physically abused as children were moved to share their stories.

Finbar Moloney recalled being molested by Fr Senan Corry, a priest other former pupils described as “frothing at the mouth” in anger.

Recalling being summoned to the priest’s room one night, he said: “All I had on me was pyjamas tied with a cord and a big opening at the front… and he started to ask me about bad thoughts and did I take any pleasure with the bad thoughts.

“I didn’t even know what he was talking about at the time, and the next thing he started to run his hand up my leg and inside my pyjamas.”

Finbar reported the incident to the dean of the college, but was rebuffed. He never mentioned it again until he was an adult and went for counselling.

Aidan Moore, who now lives in Kenya, talked about the “violent” Edward Baylor, a former Christian Brother who taught at Willow Park, the feeder school for Blackrock College.

“He came up behind me, he pressed himself against me, he put his hands around the front of my trousers and touched my privates. More happened, I know, but it’s still not clear to me what else actually happened in terms of abuse,” he said.

The stories tumbling out over the airwaves mark the start of a process of truth-telling.

Mark Vincent believes an independent inquiry is the only way to help ensure a safe place for those who have not yet come forward. As a young pupil at St Mary’s College, he was sexually abused by Fr Henry Moloney. He and a classmate eventually reported him to gardaí in 2007, their evidence securing him being prosecuted and convicted.

Mark Vincent was also abused by Fr Arthur Carragher — who was sent to Canada in 1971 — but he was not believed. He said he was led to believe his was the only complaint and that it was “malicious”.

He settled a legal action with the congregation and embarked on a journey to help other victims as an advocate, but also to research clerical abuse with organisations in the US.

Years later, he learned he was one of 12 who had made complaints about Carragher. His work also helped expose the scale of Henry Moloney’s abuse, particularly of schoolboys in Sierra Leone.

He does not believe “for one moment” that the number of cases the Spiritans have reported “to the best of [the congregation’s] knowledge” is where it stops.

“I know that only by calling for an inquiry might those most frightened come forward or feel safe to do so,” he said.

Calls for some kind of independent forum have gathered momentum.

Eoin, a caller to Joe Duffy on Liveline on Friday, suggested one thing an inquiry could look at is why it has taken so long for the secret clerical abuse scandals of these fee-paying schools to see the light of day.

He was a victim of the “raging”, frothing-mouthed Fr Senan Corry while a primary school pupil at Willow Park. It took him until last year to make a statement to gardaí.

“I have to ask myself and all the audience, how is it that Blackrock and Willow and St Michael’s College and Rockwell College are the last schools for this to come out?” he said. “How is it that this has been knocking about for the last 30 years? We’ve had the institutions. We’ve had the Christian Brothers. Is there some sort of omerta? Why has it taken so long?”

Des O’Neill, another caller to Liveline, appealed to the influential 8,000-strong network that is the Blackrock College Union of past pupils.

The union has come out in solidarity with past pupils who were abused, offering sympathy, regret and support for those coming forward.

Mr O’Neill said: “I would call on the Blackrock College past pupils’ union to take the lead on this, and to set up an advisory group of men and women abused by priests in Blackrock College and lobby — really lobby — for a public inquiry.”

Spiritans linked to the scandal

Fr Henry Moloney

Moloney abused boys in a succession of schools, starting with St Mary’s College, Rathmines in the late 1960s. In 1973, the Spiritans transferred him to a private college in Sierra Leone, where he was house master and continued to abuse boys. The Spiritans brought Moloney back to Ireland in 1979, assigning him first to Blackrock College and then to Rockwell College in Tipperary where he remained until he was removed from ministry in 1996. He was convicted three times of abusing boys, in 2000, 2009 and again in 2015. While awaiting trial for his crimes, he wrote a letter to the Pope: “I have greatly sinned over 10 years, from 1969 to 1979, in my abusing young boys,” and that “from 1980 to 1991 there were sporadic betrayals”.

Fr Arthur Carragher

Carragher taught at St Mary’s College in Rathmines at around the same time as Henry Moloney. The Spiritans moved him to Canada in 1971. In 2001, two brothers accused him of abusing them. He later admitted the abuse but the authorities couldn’t bring him back to face charges because Canada didn’t have an extradition treaty with Ireland. He continued in ministry in Canada until 2004, despite his admissions. In 2009, Martin Vincent Healy, now an advocate, named Carragher and Moloney as two priests who sexually abused him when he was a pupil at St Mary’s. Two years later, Carragher died. His passing was marked by a glowing tribute in the Spiritan magazine.

Fr Gus Griffin

In 1981, a young boy who was interested in the priesthood began attending Kimmage Manor, a Spiritan residence in Dublin. He had been invited to come by the director of vocations, Fr Gus Griffin, who had returned from stints in Sierra Leone and in the US. Griffin began abusing the boy that summer, unzipping his trousers and touching him, sexually abusing him in a car park and at his home in Limerick. The boy said that afterwards, he wanted to die. Griffin was convicted of abusing this boy, and a second boy, in 1998, but his seven-and-a-half year sentence was later cut to 18 months by the Court of Appeal. He died in 2010.

Fr Tom O’Byrne

O’Byrne, from Limerick, began teaching in Blackrock College in 1967. He sexually abused two pupils, brothers Mark and David Ryan. Their account of the abuse for in RTÉ’s Blackrock Boys last week prompted dozens of other former pupils to come forward. Several said they too had been abused by O’Byrne. The priest was charged after the Ryan brothers reported him to gardaí in 2002, but he never faced trial. He launched a successful legal challenge claiming he was too old. He died in 2010.

Fr Senan Corry

Corry returned from a posting in Nigeria to join Blackrock College in 1957, teaching at Willow Park junior school where his obituary says he is “remembered” for coaching junior rugby teams. Stephen, a caller to RTÉ’s Liveline last week, told how Corry would pin him against a desk, put his hands down his trousers, and rub himself against him. Afterwards, he would say: “This is our secret, you can’t tell anybody. Nobody is going to believe a young lad like you against a priest.” A second former pupil told Liveline he told the headmaster of Blackrock College that Corry had abused him. Corry denied the abuse at a meeting with the boy’s parents in the headmaster’s office. The caller said: “I was 12. I never got over it. I left that office a different child.” Corry died in 2004, never brought to justice for his crimes.

Fr Aloysius Flood

Alo Flood was a pupil at Blackrock College and later taught there, first at Willow Park, then at St Michael’s College and then at Blackrock as dean of the boarding school. Several callers to RTÉ’s Liveline last week named him as an abuser. Flood taught at Willow Park at the same time as Senan Corry, and they each sexually abused the same boy, Stephen, who called the show. He said he was eight or nine and a pupil in the primary school when Flood offered him a shower and a clean uniform after he slipped in mud. He abused the boy for half an hour, and the abuse continued for the rest of that year. A woman wrote to the show to say he sexually abused her when she was 16 — he had befriended her family and began visiting the family home. Flood died in 2013, a year after legal proceedings issued against him in the High Court.

Fr Gerard Hannan

Hannan, from Limerick city, started teaching at Blackrock College after he returned from Kenya in 1971. His Spiritan biography said he became “very close to the students” and “particularly [cared] for problem students who found him very approachable and understanding”. He was named by Liveline caller Stephen as his third abuser. When he was injured on the pitch at Blackrock College, Fr Hannan brought him into his office for water and abused him under the pretext of checking to see if there was “any serious damage done”. The abuse continued for a number of years. Hannan died of a heart attack in Limerick in 1990, aged 62.

Edward Baylor

Baylor was not a Spiritan but a former Christian Brother who taught at various schools in the UK and was a lay teacher at Blackrock College during the 1970s. Aidan Moore, a former pupil, has told how Baylor, who physically assaulted children in the classroom, sexually abused him when he was 11. He brought the boy to a Blackrock College rugby match and afterwards drove him to his home in Stillorgan. He recalled the teacher touching him and was so traumatised that he reached a point where it all “goes blank”.

“I had my first sexual experience at the age of 11 with a 62-year-old man, that’s what he did to me, and I know he did it to others,” he said. Baylor was convicted in a Dublin court in relation to a child abuse case in July 1988. A spokesperson for the Spiritans said Baylor left their employment as soon as he was arrested. He died in 1990.