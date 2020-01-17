Spiralling insurance and other costs blamed as Drogheda St Patrick's Day parade cancelled

Spiralling insurance and other costs are being blamed for the demise of this year’s St Patrick’s Day parade in Drogheda, which has been an annual event for two centuries.

But organisers of the event, which dates back to the 19th century and is one of the biggest Paddy’s Day parades outside of Dublin, said they had no choice but to call it a day.

“It’s dreadful,” Parade Director Isobel Sanroma told Independent.ie.

“It’s just very, very sad,” she said.

Despite the vicious gangland feud that has left the Co Louth town’s residents living in fear following the horrific murder of local teenager Keane Mulready-Woods (17) this week, Ms Sanroma said the ongoing violence has nothing to do with the difficult decision to cancel this year’s parade.

“The big thing is the funding,” she said.

The current parade committee, which has been staging the event for the past 34 years, blamed out-of-control insurance costs for literally raining on their parade.

Floats which were once a mainstay of the event which attracts around 50,000 spectators a year have become almost non-existent in recent years because of the massive cost to insure them, she said.

“We’re lucky if we have one float,” she said of the prohibitive insurance costs.

“Everyone has to be insured, even walking groups.

“But everyone is complaining about insurance costs,” she said.

Health and safety issues, including the necessity for private security firms to patrol the event, have proved too costly for the voluntary committee, she added.

“Now we have to employ more than two security firms. Everything now is health and safety,” she said.

The parade would have cost about €15,000 to stage this year, which the committee simply hasn’t been able to raise through sponsorships and donations, Ms Sanroma said.

“We just haven’t got the money,” she said.

The parade has been a much-loved event in the medieval town for generations.

“Our parade, over the years, has grown from strength to strength. We have had many special moments, lots of laughter, and, of course, sometimes we have lost good friends who hold a special place in my heart. We attract huge crowds on to the streets of Drogheda every year,” according to the parade’s website.

The only time it was cancelled was during the 2001 Foot and Mouth crisis, Ms Sanroma said.

News of the demise of this year’s event was broken to the local Drogheda Leader newspaper today.

However, the parade committee said it is not ruling out someone else taking over the reins “and set up a completely new group we will not stand in their way and will assist as much as we can to get going.”

Drogheda Mayor Paul Bell said the news is disappointing and will be a blow to the local residents and economy as well as tourism.

However, he said he hopes a solution can be found.

“I want the council to engage with organisers to see what can be done,” he told Independent.ie this evening.

Online Editors