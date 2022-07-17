Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield to play Virgin founder Richard Branson

Andrew Garfield will star as Richard Branson in a new series that tells the story of the billionaire businessman and his Virgin airline.

The 38-year-old actor, best known for his portrayal of Spider-Man, was recently nominated for his first Emmy Award for the crime drama Under The Banner Of Heaven.

David Leitch is set to direct the six-part series, titled Hot Air, which is based on the book Dirty Tricks by investigative journalist Martyn Gregory.

The book explores the rise of Branson’s Virgin Airways, from when he started it in 1984 with one leased aircraft.

It also shows how by 1990 it started to threaten British Airways’ monopoly, prompting BA to launch a “dirty tricks” campaign where staffers would impersonate Virgin employees to

try to gain information to persuade passengers to switch to them instead.

This year, Garfield was nominated for an Academy Award for his performance in Tick, Tick…Boom! and was recognised for the same role, winning best actor in a musical/comedy film at the Golden Globes.

He also appeared in The Social Network, about the origins of Facebook.