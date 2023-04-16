Sphynx kitten Moses turns heads at Dublin Championship Cat Show

The other-worldly appearance of an unusual furless cat caught the attention of cat fans at a show in Dublin today.

While Sphynx kitten, Deshavilles Moses, looks like she could have come from outer space, she is from Co Armagh and owned by Sharon Patterson.

The kitten was a big draw for cat fans at the Dublin Championship Cat Show in Ballinteer today who were impressed by her exotic furless appearance.

The show, which is run by the Siamese and All Breeds Cat Club of Ireland (SABCCI) and the Governing Council of the Cat Fancy of Ireland (GCCFI), sees the country’s premier cats put through their paces by a team of judges.

Gloria Hehir, show manager, told the Irish Independent that the Sphynx cat had been somewhat of an unusual sight in previous years. However, at recent shows, more of this breed had been appearing. This shows its popularity is increasing, she said.

Ms Hehir told how the Sphynx became “really popular” in the US in the 1990s after Jennifer Anniston’s character Rachel bought one in hit sitcom, Friends.

“Everyone wanted one after they saw the Sphynx cat in Friends,” Ms Hehir said.

“That’s what happens. Someone sees a cat on a TV show or ad and they want one like it and get in touch with a breeder.

“I get requests for certain breeds after people see them on TV.”

The Sphynx’s skin feels “warm and like a peach,” according to Karen Sluiters, spokesperson for the cat show.

“Today was the first time I’ve ever held one. What a very warm and very friendly cat. The only thing is you have to wash that cat, they have to be bathed and cats don’t like to be bathed.”

Meanwhile the overall winner of the show was a brown Main Coon called Quevega and owned by Dr Claudia Wagner, a German native, from Ladysbridge, Co Cork.

The furry female was selected by all three judges and even a referee, as the purrfect choice, chasing all other competitors away.

This is not the first time Dr Wagner has made headlines for her perfect pussycats. In 2021, she spoke to Cork’s local press about how she had received a postcard without an address.

The card was marked ‘Cat Lady’ and addressed ‘German lady with a rake of cats’.

Ms Hehir said Quevega stood out to judges as “the perfect specimen and that was unanimous”.

“Normally there’s a reserve but all three judges went for this cat. There was no other cat in second place. The referee also agreed that this cat was the best and wouldn’t pick another one. This is a lovely cat, there’s no denying that.”

Ms Sluiters’ cat, Burmese two-year-old, Slibh Gin Hirouyki, from Killiney, south Co Dublin, clawed his own award - a third Grand Champion prize - at the contest.

“It was great this year,” Ms Sluiters said. “There were lots of people there, from breeders to competitors and curious members of the public.

“It was a lovely atmosphere, everyone was happy and I think the good weather just made it all the more popular.”

A wide variety of pedigree and household cats were exhibited. Exotic pedigree on show included Siamese, Burmese, Persian, Exotics, Maine Coon, Birman, Bengal, Abyssinian, Ragdolls, Sphynx and British Shorthair.