| 15.2°C Dublin

Close

Sphynx kitten Moses turns heads at Dublin Championship Cat Show

Sphynx kitten Deshavilles Moses at the Dublin Championship Cat show. Photo: Arthur Carron Expand
Andrea Lawless, (12), Beaumont, Dublin, with her Russian Blue Pepper at the Dublin Championship Cat show. Photo: Arthur Carron Expand
Kismet the Maine Coon at the Dublin Championship Cat Show. Photo: Arthur Carron Expand

Close

Sphynx kitten Deshavilles Moses at the Dublin Championship Cat show. Photo: Arthur Carron

Sphynx kitten Deshavilles Moses at the Dublin Championship Cat show. Photo: Arthur Carron

Andrea Lawless, (12), Beaumont, Dublin, with her Russian Blue Pepper at the Dublin Championship Cat show. Photo: Arthur Carron

Andrea Lawless, (12), Beaumont, Dublin, with her Russian Blue Pepper at the Dublin Championship Cat show. Photo: Arthur Carron

Kismet the Maine Coon at the Dublin Championship Cat Show. Photo: Arthur Carron

Kismet the Maine Coon at the Dublin Championship Cat Show. Photo: Arthur Carron

/

Sphynx kitten Deshavilles Moses at the Dublin Championship Cat show. Photo: Arthur Carron

Laura Lynott

The other-worldly appearance of an unusual furless cat caught the attention of cat fans at a show in Dublin today.

While Sphynx kitten, Deshavilles Moses, looks like she could have come from outer space, she is from Co Armagh and owned by Sharon Patterson.

Most Watched

Privacy