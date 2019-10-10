Spending watchdog demands details on use of more than €3bn in carbon tax proceeds

THE Dáil's spending watchdog is demanding details of how more than €3bn in carbon tax proceeds collected since 2010 has been used.

Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman Seán Fleming has said government departments are to be hauled before TDs to detail how the carbon tax receipts have been spent.

He said it would be "shameful" if it hasn’t been spent on reducing carbon emissions issues.

Carbon tax was hiked by €6-per-tonne in Tuesday's Budget and the government has said that the €90m in additional resources will be ring-fenced for climate action.

Fianna Fáil TD Mr Fleming referred to this plan and said more than €400m was raised by the carbon tax last year.

He added: "I don't know how it was spent" and he said the Comptroller and Auditor General said "it’s not clear, or visible or transparent across any of the government departments how the carbon tax collected to date has been spent."

"We need to know from the Department of Communications and... [Department of Public Expenditure] where that money was spent.

"It would be shameful to think that we’ve collected this in the name of carbon tax and it hasn’t been spent on carbon reduction and Co2 emissions issues."

He said: "It appears there isn’t a system in government to show where it has been spent.

"That’s not good good enough."

Mr Fleming added: "This Public Accounts Committee won’t accept the collecting of taxes in the name of a particular purpose and no one can say has it been used for that purpose or not."

He also pointed to a Central Statistics Office (CSO) report that outlined how €4.1bn of taxpayers’ money spent on "what they call environmentally damaging subsidies and taxes foregone each year" between 2012 and 2016.

He said some of this is necessary suggesting it may include help for hauliers and the fuel allowance.

But he added: "rather than collecting carbon tax and giving money to support people to continue burning turf and coal and fuel, we should be more proactive and the using the money to reduce people's dependence... rather than paying them to continue to emit Co2 emissions."

Sinn Féin TD David Cullinane said he wanted to probe whether the Carbon Tax gas reduced CO2 emissions.

His party opposed the rise in Carbon tax in the Budget.

The PAC intend to hold a special meeting on the use of carbon tax reciepts to grill government officials on the issue.

Online Editors