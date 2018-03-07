Speed van spotted parking in disabled spaces at two different locations
Gardaí are investigating after a speed camera van was spotted parking in a space reserved for disabled drivers at two different locations.
A picture was posted to the Garda Checkpoints Munster Facebook page showing a camera van parked across a disabled spot and a yellow box outside a Topaz garage in Limerick.
The same van was also spotted parked across two spaces - including a disabled space - outside Nilands garage in Co Clare.
The photographs have generated outrage online, with many people calling for the driver to be fined.
"This is setting some example. If it was anybody else they would be clamped or fined. This is so wrong what if a disabled person wanted to park there," one person said.
"Should have clamped every wheel on it," another said.
A garda spokesman said they are aware of the incident and the matter is under investigation.
Online Editors