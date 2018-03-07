Speed van spotted parking in disabled spaces at two different locations

Gardaí are investigating after a speed camera van was spotted parking in a space reserved for disabled drivers at two different locations.

A picture was posted to the Garda Checkpoints Munster Facebook page showing a camera van parked across a disabled spot and a yellow box outside a Topaz garage in Limerick.

The same van was also spotted parked across two spaces - including a disabled space - outside Nilands garage in Co Clare. The photographs have generated outrage online, with many people calling for the driver to be fined.

Photo: Ben Crosbie/Garda Checkpoints Munster

"This is setting some example. If it was anybody else they would be clamped or fined. This is so wrong what if a disabled person wanted to park there," one person said. "Should have clamped every wheel on it," another said.

A garda spokesman said they are aware of the incident and the matter is under investigation.

Online Editors