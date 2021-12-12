Speed getting boosters into arms is crucial in Omicron fight

Many hoping to get a booster vaccine in Dublin yesterday morning would have been despairing before 9am when they saw the queues outside UCD.

A line of people snaked a few hundred yards around the south Dublin campus. The earliest to arrive were aware others had been turned away from the door earlier in the week, such is the demand among those who are eligible for a third dose.

Doors were supposed to open at 9am, but well before then some were turning around to go home knowing they were unlikely to get in. Queueing had started about two hours earlier so the doors actually opened before 8am. Those at the back who were able to get in waited about four hours to be seen.

The HSE apologised for a similar event last week when it said the system currently in operation is very different to the model employed to administer the first and second doses of a vaccine we have become so reliant on.

Despite the old system being heralded, HSE vaccination programme lead Damien McCallion said the changes are necessary. The system used last summer ran through priority groups in sequence. GPs looked after older people, vaccine centres worked through younger age cohorts, while hospitals or community teams did the medically vulnerable, such as nursing home residents. It worked well.

Dialogue with vaccination teams and GPs showed there was extra capacity not being utilised recently which if adapted could get more needles in arms quickly. More than one million boosters have been administered to date. Now GPs, pharmacies and vaccination centres work through the same age cohorts. At present, two age groups are running in parallel — those in their 50s and 60s — another complicating factor, Mr McCallion added.

“The second decision we made over the past week or 10 days was to increase the number of walk-in options.

“The reason why we changed it was for two reasons. One is to give people more options and to address the fact that we know people are busy, we know there is a lot more going on than say last summer when we had various restrictions in place and so on and it was much easier because the healthcare system wasn’t under the same pressure. Things were probably in a better place when we were at the peak of the previous primary vaccine programme.

“The second thing is the risk of Omicron. We could see there was a risk that if we don’t start to drive up the numbers there is a risk its impact will be high. We know from the WHO the current advice is very strong. The booster gives you additional protection.”

He recognised there have been issues but insisted the system is working.

He pointed to the text message system for appointments as one issue that is being enhanced.

There is anecdotal evidence people who are not eligible for the vaccine because of a recent bout of Covid-19 are being contacted and scheduled for vaccinations. Mr McCallion said this has been adjusted. Others complain about receiving multiple appointments at short notice that they struggle to cancel or postpone. He said suggestions last week about issues with IT systems linking vaccination centres, GPs and pharmacies were wide of the mark.

“Last Thursday was our busiest day so far in the booster programme, with nearly 40,000 people. So in terms of meeting the objective of giving people maximum choice and generating maximum activity, that has been quite successful.”

Speed is necessary because of the lack of knowledge about the Omicron variant and the evolving situation with Delta. While Delta remains the dominant variant, the six confirmed cases of Omicron detected here have already been linked to three different counties.

Trinity College professor of experimental immunology, Kingston Mills, said it is hard to predict the impact or potential for Omicron to spread here because much of our knowledge about the new mutation is based on what happened with it in South Africa.

“You aren’t comparing like with like,” he added. This is because vaccination rates in South Africa are much lower than here, still under 38pc by lunchtime yesterday. Meanwhile, Delta spread heavily there earlier in the year with scientists suggesting this created a different immunity to the vaccine-based resistance we have built up in Ireland.

The good news is UK research has shown booster vaccines can be up to 75pc effective at preventing symptomatic infection against the Omicron variant. Speed matters now, Prof Mills added.

“It is critical to get the boosters out to as many people as possible,” he said.

“I think with children, the speed is not as urgent as it is with the older cohorts because younger people don’t seem to get it so severely. If the disease is milder with this virus, but I am not convinced that it is, then there is less urgency about the children. But certainly all adults need to get boosted as quickly as possible.”

The reason Prof Mills is unconvinced the disease is milder is because of those differences between Ireland and South Africa, “so we won’t know until non-vaccinated and non-previously infected people get infected”.

“But it is good news that the vaccinated and previously infected people are not getting severe disease. That is good and tells us vaccination is producing a level of immunity which reduces the severity of the disease.

“The data coming out shows three doses is quite effective at least in terms of producing influencing antibodies against Omicron, whereas two doses is not really very effective at all. The drop off in immunity after two doses within a few months is not going to be sufficient against Omicron, so we need to get the third dose into as many people as possible.

“Omicron has already pushed out Delta in South Africa as the dominant strain within a matter of weeks and it is going to do the same everywhere else before too long, most likely.”

Mr McCallion said the HSE is committed to ensuring all the at-risk groups and eligible people aged from 50 upwards will be vaccinated, have an appointment or “will have had ample opportunity with walk-in clinics to get vaccinated by the end of the year”.

“The two big decisions we made were to open up all the channels, which made it more complex both operationally but also because it can be a bit confusing for people. ‘Where do I go? Which one do I go to?’ We have a very simple message we want to get across. You will get an appointment from your GP if they are participating or from a vaccination centre. You don’t need to panic or feel like you need to go in at 7am on a Saturday morning.”

On reports the over-40s would be called for vaccinations in the next week, Mr McCallion said the focus is on finalising a plan to roll out the vaccine for children aged five to 12 years in the coming week.

This is easier said than done. Children are to be prioritised across three categories: those with an underlying condition, those living with a younger child with complex medical needs and those living with an immunocompromised adult.

Sources said challenges identifying who children live with means parents or guardians may have to put youngsters forward as candidates.

Mr McCallion said planning is still under way, but admitted there are challenges. “So we are still looking at that in terms of what is the most expedient way to get that done and to identify those. We will develop a plan over the next week for that and identify it from there.

“We have all the preliminary work done because we could see that coming, but obviously the advice is more complicated.

“Our focus in the next few weeks is on planning for all the other groups, and once we complete the paediatric plan we will review and act on our wider plan for all the other age groups.”