Speed camera operators ‘learn musical instruments and study for degrees’ while inside their vans

There are now almost 100 speed camera locations in operation across Cork’s road network.

Four Go Safe employees have alleged their employer is in breach of legislation on taking rest breaks

Operators of Go Safe speed camera vans have used their time in the vans during speed monitoring sessions to learn musical instruments and to study for diplomas and degrees.

Counsel for Go Safe, Kevin Bell, told a Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) hearing in Ennis that operators are not required to look at the speed camera at all times.

Mr Bell told the hearing that during a two-hour monitoring session operators are required to remain in the vans to maintain a chain of evidence for speeding prosecutions in courts.

He said that Go Safe monitoring staff “have used monitoring sessions to learn musical instruments, to study for diplomas and degrees and to use the two hour monitoring session more or less as they see fit”.

Go Safe is contracted by the State to deploy speed detection vans across the country’s road network and Mr Bell told the hearing that on average, the vans detect between one and two speeding vehicles per hour during a monitoring session.

At the hearing, four Go Safe employees, represented by Siptu workers’ rights advocate Andrea Cleere, alleged that Go Safe is in breach of workplace legislation concerning the taking of rest breaks.

Cavan-based Go Safe operator Niall Walsh said that he was required to monitor the speed detection camera “constantly due to changing weather conditions”.

Asked by Ms Cleere does he have the opportunity to take rest breaks, Mr Walsh said: “I would be able to but then I wouldn’t be able to monitor the equipment.”

The three other complainants are Go Safe employees based out of the firm's Portlaoise depot and Ms Cleere said the workers are required to have their break at their work station with constant engagement with work activities.

Mr Bell said that Mr Walsh and other Go Safe monitoring staff are not required to watch cars from the van.

He asked Mr Walsh would it satisfy his concerns that he doesn’t have to monitor the equipment and was free to do what he liked in the van during his rest time as is the current situation. Mr Walsh hesitated and then replied: “I would have to know a lot more detail about that.”

Mr Bell told the hearing that “the complainants have said during monitoring sessions they are required to look at cameras at all times - that is incorrect”.

He also stated that the complainants “have all asserted that they are not permitted to leave vehicles during their breaks and that allegation is incorrect”.

Mr Bell said Go Safe has a policy in place concerning employees being able to leave the vehicles during their breaks to stretch their legs and get some fresh air.

He said the policy has safety and security safeguards in place “as speed cameras aren’t popular within the country and are at risk of vandalism and monitoring operators are at the risk of assault”.

“The operator is entitled to leave the van during their breaks and therefore the entire premise of the claim that their breaks are not in compliance with statute clearly falls away because they are allowed to leave the van at their discretion,” he said.

He said the interior of the vans have been designed to be a comfortable workspace and operators are constantly canvassed for feedback and suggestions for improvements.

Mr Bell said a Labour Court ruling has already found that a vehicle is absolutely satisfactory as a location for taking a statutory break.

The WRC will issue its determination in the case at a future date.