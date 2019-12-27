A CORK wildlife park is asking for help from the public to name two male monkeys which were born in the past several months.

Special delivery: wildlife park calls on public to name two baby monkeys

The Fota Wildlife Park in Cork is seeking name ideas for two male lion-tailed macaque babies, a very rare and endangered breed.

The babies were born after a gestational period of six months to two mothers who were also born in the park - Kelly (9) gave birth on September 26 and Lizzy (17) gave birth on October 13.

The monkeys are both fathered by Mauzer, a breeding male who originally is from Belfast Zoo and will turn nine years of age on New Year’s Day.

One of the two baby Lion-tailed macaques recently born in Fota Wildlife Park. Pic Darragh Kane

“The two new babies at Fota are settling in really well and are fussed over and protected by the whole troop,” said Lead Ranger Teresa Power.

“Lizzy is one of our main breeding females and already has three daughters in the group while this is Kelly’s first baby.”

“Neither baby has a name yet and we are calling on the public to help us name them both, just go to our blog to enter your details,” she added.

The public can suggest names for the babies by filling in details on the form on www.fotawildlife.ie/blog.

The new arrivals bring the park’s troop of lion-haired macaques, endemic to the Western Ghats of Southern India, to 18.

According to Ms Power, it is common to see a younger female kidnap a baby for a short period of time to practise her mothering skills.

“Already the babies are starting to explore their surroundings and are often gently pulled back by the tail if they stray too far from their mothers,” she said.

“The babies can usually be seen through the viewing window of their heated house if the weather is too cold or playing outside in their large purpose-built enclosure.”

The park has birthday celebrations in store for the now expanded troop of monkeys and a monkey-friendly cake for Mauzer’s birthday next Wednesday.

“The babies might even be there to help to open the presents,” added Ms Power.

There are less than 2,500 individual lion-tailed macaque monkeys remaining in the wild and about 400 more living in zoos and wildlife parks.

