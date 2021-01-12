Spate of burst pipes following freeze strains Dublin water supply

WATER supplies in the Greater Dublin Area are under strain following a spate of burst pipes caused by the recent freezing temperatures.

Irish Water has appealed to householders and business owners in the region to check for leaks on their properties and is urging people to conserve water as much as possible.

The utility was responding to 50 burst water mains around the country as of 5pm today, following on from dozens of similar incidents since the start of this week.

Investigations into leaks suspected to be caused by burst mains were also taking place at dozens of other locations.

Thousands of homes and premises have been experiencing outages, although supply strain is so far only a concern in the Greater Dublin Area.

Demand for water was already at an all-time high for the winter in the region before Christmas, but pressure on the supply has increased further in recent days in what has become a familiar fall-out from periods of sub-zero temperatures.

Freezing water expands and strains the pipes until they rupture. The problem is most severe in older, weakened pipes but modern pipes can also burst, particularly where they are laid in shallow ground where they are vulnerable to temperature drops.

The closure of business premises because of Covid-19 restrictions has also left many buildings unheated for prolonged periods which is adding to the problem.

Tom Cuddy, Irish Water’s head of operations, said all known leaks were being addressed but he asked the public for their help in identifying trouble spots.

“We are appealing to homes, businesses and those responsible for unoccupied buildings to check for leaks, whilst adhering to current public health regulations and advice, and to turn off water where it’s not needed.

“We ask that they check outside pipes in particular that can become frozen and burst during periods of cold weather and to report leaks they see on the public network to us.”

Mr Cuddy said he was conscious of the public health advice on hand-washing and hygiene and in no way wanted to deter people from following it.

He said, however, basic good practice such as turning off taps while brushing teeth, taking showers instead of baths and only turning on washing machines and dishwashers when full all helped reduce demand.

