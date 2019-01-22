TWO secondary school students were rushed to hospital in south Dublin this afternoon after their science teacher accidentally dropped a container of sulphuric acid.

TWO secondary school students were rushed to hospital in south Dublin this afternoon after their science teacher accidentally dropped a container of sulphuric acid.

South Dublin students rushed to hospital after teacher drops container of sulphuric acid

Five fire engines and three ambulances were called to Old Bawn Community School in Tallaght after 100ml of the dangerous chemical spilled during a class experiment.

It’s understood that a small amount of the corrosive substance splashed onto the faces of two students.

The class was immediately evacuated before the school contacted the emergency services.

Speaking to Independent.ie Principal Paul Crone said the two students who were taken to hospital were treated for minor burns.

“By the time the fire brigade came, the teacher had cleaned their wounds, evacuated the class and neutralised the spillage with sand,” he said.

Today firefighters & advanced paramedics were called to a school in #Tallaght following a small chemical spill. Staff acted promptly to deal with the substance. Firefighters ventilated the building using a fan & 2 people were taken to hospital #Dublin #fire #Ambulance120 pic.twitter.com/Ny3Q1UqTMg — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) January 22, 2019

“Although there wasn’t a great deal of acid spilled, we felt that medical professionals should examine these students just to be sure.

“Thankfully, they were all right and everything returned to normal in the afternoon.

It’s understood that the students were treated for minor burns in hospital, but released a short time later. They didn’t return to school after the incident.

“The teacher is more embarrassed than anything else, but she reacted superbly and followed all the right protocols.

“We even received praise from Dublin Fire Brigade on how we handled the situation.”

DFB later mentioned the incident on Twitter.

“Today firefighters & advanced paramedics were called to a school in Tallaght following a small chemical spill,” they said online.

“Staff acted promptly to deal with the substance. Firefighters ventilated the building using a fan and two people were taken to hospital.”

Online Editors