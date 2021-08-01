| 11°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Sophie Toscan du Plantier murder: Gardaí appeal to French over new lead on ‘man in long dark coat’

Murdered French TV producer Sophie Toscan du Plantier. Picture by Patrick Zimmerman/ AFP Expand

Close

Murdered French TV producer Sophie Toscan du Plantier. Picture by Patrick Zimmerman/ AFP

Murdered French TV producer Sophie Toscan du Plantier. Picture by Patrick Zimmerman/ AFP

Murdered French TV producer Sophie Toscan du Plantier. Picture by Patrick Zimmerman/ AFP

Maeve Sheehan

Gardaí have asked the French authorities to help investigate a potential new lead in the murder of French TV producer Sophie Toscan du Plantier.

The new information was passed to gardaí by the Oscar-nominated film director Jim Sheridan, who made Murder at the Cottage: The Search for Justice for Sophie, one of two recently released documentaries about the crime.

The information came from Marie Farrell, a former Schull shopkeeper, once the garda’s key witness whose evidence was later discredited.

Related topics

More On Sophie Toscan du Plantier

Most Watched

Privacy