Sophie killer: Gardaí probe new ​testimony​​​​​​

Maeve Sheehan

Gardaí are investigating new information relating to the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier that was  passed on to them by film director Jim Sheridan.

The information is from Marie Farrell, a former shopkeeper in Schull  who was once the gardaí’s key witness in the murder probe but whose evidence was later discredited.

Mr Sheridan, who has made the documentary Murder at the Cottage: The Search for Justice for Sophie, about Ms Toscan du Plantier, confirmed last night that he has given a statement to gardaí about the new information.

