Son of murdered prison guard Brian Stack claims 'significant information' has not been passed to investigating team

The son of murdered prison guard Brian Stack has accused a section of An Garda Síochána of deliberately frustrating the investigation into the brutal murder of his father.

Brian Stack, the former Chief Officer at Portlaoise prison was shot outside a boxing arena Dublin in March 1983. He died 18 months later.

It is claimed that "significant information" on the murder has been kept on a file in Garda Headquarters since 1990 in order to protect the identity of an informant. The Stack family say they were first alerted to the information in November 2015 by a retired senior officer who spent years investigating the IRA.

Speaking on Newstalk Breakfast this morning, Brian Stack's son Austin said that when the family presented this information to the investigation team and an assistant commissioner in January 2016 the gardai used "unparliamentary language" towards the family and "rubbished the information". Mr Stack said that as a result his mother Sheila has refused to meet with the gardai since.

At a meeting in March 2017, the gardai came back to the family to apologise and admitted that they had found the file in another section and it had contained "very significant information". "Since then the investigation team has tried to get that information but finding it difficult to get information from another section of An Garda Síochána," Mr Stack claimed.

Mr Stack said that the family are disappointed that it has taken detectives so long to act on the information and he believes that the other section of An Garda Síochána is "deliberately trying to frustrate the case" in order to protect the identity of an IRA informant. "My understanding is that the investigating team have been utterly frustrated in their attempts to retrieve this information from the other section of An Garda Siochana," said Mr Stack.

"We have worked with gardaí in that 12 month period to try and give them a chance. It's quite difficult for us to come to the media on this - but we have tried to give the gardaí the chance to get this information, and to work with the information that they have."

"My father was a senior civil servant, a man that was protecting the State and he was murdered for that so the State have a duty of care to him and we believe that while yes, they also have a duty of care to an informant, we think that the duty of care to a murdered senior member of the State apparatus is worth more than that," Mr Stack said.

In August 2013, his sons Austin and Oliver travelled in a blacked-out van to an undisclosed location along the Border with Sinn Féin president Gerry Adams. They were met by a former senior IRA man who admitted that the terror group was responsible for their father's murder.

Mr Stack said that the family are disappointed that this information has not yet been disclosed to the gardai. "My family have not been made aware by An Garda Síochána that Gerry Adams has been interviewed. It's another sore point with the family and it's something that we have continuously asked the investigating team to do.

"My theory on that is quite simple. I think, and my family would be of the same view, there may be reluctance to interview Deputy Adams for political reasons." Mr Stack has now called on the Taoiseach to intervene to enable the investigation team to have full access to all Garda files.

