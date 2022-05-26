Son of Irish Olympic legend Ronnie Delany sues Qatari royals in dispute linked to hotel battle

A son of Olympic gold medallist Ronnie Delany is suing two Qatari royals for alleged defamation and conspiracy in a dispute linked to the power struggle at the luxury Maybourne Hotels Group.

The lawsuit by Ronnie Delany Jnr comes just weeks after the Qatari-owned Constellation Hotels pushed Belfast-born property developer Paddy McKillen off the board of the company behind Claridge’s, The Berkeley and The Connaught hotels in London.

Dublin-based Delany (58) is a long-time business associate of Mr McKillen and has worked with him in an independent capacity for decades.

Through his project management business, Mr Delany had been working on the development of the Maybourne Riviera hotel in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France.

Mr McKillen had been running the hotel group after the Qataris helped him fend off a bid by the Barclay brothers, Frederick and David, for control of the group in 2015, following a four-year legal battle.

However, he reportedly found himself and long-time associate Liam Cunningham removed from the board without warning last month.

Neither of them were at the meeting where the decision was taken.

In a further twist, Mr Delany has now issued proceedings against Maybourne Hotels Ltd, its joint chief executive Marc Socker and Qatari royals Sheikh Hamad Bin Khalifa Al Thani and Sheikh Hamad Bin Jassim Bin Jabber Al Thani in the High Court in Dublin.

Although details of the case have yet to be disclosed in court, the Irish Independent understands Mr Delany initiated the case after finding his right of access to the Maybourne Riviera removed.

It is understood he has also taken issue with letters allegedly circulated which he claims contained false and defamatory information that has caused substantial damage and distress to his personal and business reputation.

Damages will be sought as part of the lawsuit.

The claims are expected to be strenuously denied by the defendants.

Mr Delany’s action was filed on Tuesday. He is being represented by international law firm Clark Hill.

The law firm declined to comment when contacted by the Irish Independent.

The dispute is the latest in the turbulent history of the hotel group.

Mr McKillen had a substantial stake in the group when the billionaire Barclays attempted a hostile takeover.

After 11 court actions in the UK, the Barclays abandoned their takeover bid and sold out to the Constellation Hotels group, which was allied to Mr McKillen.

After Mr McKillen was ousted from the board last month, the Financial Times reported the move was part of an argument over the value of a stake in the business that could be worth more than £1bn (€1.2bn) to Mr McKillen.

It reported Mr McKillen is due to receive a deferred payout after he sold his 36pc stake in the business as part of Qatari deal to buy Maybourne.

As part of the deal, a contract tied Mr McKillen in to running the hotels until December this year.

Following Mr McKillen’s removal from the board by Constellation Hotels, it appointed Mr Socker and Gianluca Muzzi, a former Deutsche Bank executive, as new co-chief executives.

Mr McKillen had already stepped back from the running of Maybourne’s Beverly Hills and Riviera hotels. Maybourne has declined to go into the details of Mr McKillen’s departure.