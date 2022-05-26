| 11.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Son of Irish Olympic legend Ronnie Delany sues Qatari royals in dispute linked to hotel battle

Mr Delany had been working on the development of the Maybourne Riviera hotel in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France Expand

Close

Mr Delany had been working on the development of the Maybourne Riviera hotel in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France

Mr Delany had been working on the development of the Maybourne Riviera hotel in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France

Mr Delany had been working on the development of the Maybourne Riviera hotel in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France

Shane Phelan Twitter Email

A son of Olympic gold medallist Ronnie Delany is suing two Qatari royals for alleged defamation and conspiracy in a dispute linked to the power struggle at the luxury Maybourne Hotels Group.

The lawsuit by Ronnie Delany Jnr comes just weeks after the Qatari-owned Constellation Hotels pushed Belfast-born property developer Paddy McKillen off the board of the company behind Claridge’s, The Berkeley and The Connaught hotels in London.

Most Watched

Privacy