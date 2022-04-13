Son arrested for criminal damage after his mother dies in Donegal house fire

Garda Technical officers at the scene of a house fire in Doochery in Donegal where a woman in her 80s lost her life. Photo: NW Newspix

A man arrested for causing criminal damage at a house in Co Donegal in which a woman died following a fire is the victim's son.

The man, who is in his 60s, was arrested at the scene of the blaze in the west Donegal village of Doochary yesterday afternoon.

Emergency services managed to bring the fire under control at the house in the townland of Coolvoy just outside the village at around 4.50pm.

However, the body of a woman in her 80s was later found at the scene.

The man in his 60s was arrested and brought to Ballyshannon garda station a short time later where he is being questioned.

He is being held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

The mother and son are understood to be German but have been living in the area for some time.

Another brother, who was not questioned in relation to any crime, has lived in the village for a number of years and operated a local business.

Locals in the small village said they were shocked by the incident and the death of the elderly woman.

Garda forensic officers were at the scene early this morning as a blue forensic tent was erected at the side of the house.

The remains of the deceased woman was removed from the scene in a coffin after midday.

Gardaí have said they will await the outcome of the post mortem to decide which direction their investigation will take.