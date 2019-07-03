Irish Water has apologised to customers in advance for a “risk of odours” as maintenance is carried out at its Wastewater Treatment Plant in Ringsend in Dublin.

Irish Water has apologised to customers in advance for a “risk of odours” as maintenance is carried out at its Wastewater Treatment Plant in Ringsend in Dublin.

Something in the air... Irish Water apologises in advance for odours at Ringsend plant

The work, which involves cleaning the debris from tanks used to gather the heavy rainfall from last month’s storms, aims to “deal with current odour issues and to reduce the risk of odours...over the summer months”.

The work will last one week.

The Regional Operations Lead with Irish Water, John O’Donoghue, said it was “essential” to “act quickly” due to the warm weather.

The latest incident at Ringsend follows two separate sewage overflows that caused popular swimming spots to close. At the start of June, Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council imposed a seven day bathing ban on all beaches, including The Forty Foot and Killiney Beach, following an overflow at Ringsend.

Last week, the bathing waters at Seapoint, Sandycove, and the Forty Foot were temporarily closed off following an “overflow discharge of wastewater" at a number of treatment facilities following heavy rainfall.

TD for Dublin South West John Lahart said: “This would be bothersome for locals at any time of the year but the fact that it’s June underscores the nuisance that leaks from the plant cause.”

"Swimming restrictions are already in place at Sandymount and Merrion strand beaches for the remainder of the 2019 season as they failed to minimum water quality standards according to the Environmental Protection Agency's Bathing Water Quality in Ireland Report 2018."

Online Editors