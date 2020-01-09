The heartbroken mother of Danny McGee (21) who was killed in a one punch incident in New York in 2018 has urged for law change after his attacker was sentenced to six months in prison yesterday.

'Someone has to pay the price' - heartbroken mother of Danny McGee (21) speaks after attacker is sentenced

Dublin man Steven O’Brien (26) was sentenced to six months for an assault which killed Mr McGee outside of a bar in Queens shortly before 4am on November 22, 2018 in Queens County Criminal Court yesterday.

Speaking to Independent.ie, Danny McGee's mother Colleen from Drumlish in Co Longford urged for law change.

“It’s crazy, the maximum sentence he could have received was 12 months because it’s an assault charge.

“I’m sure he didn’t mean to kill him, but he did.

“Someone has to pay the price,” she said.

“I would like to see the law changed, it’s not going to bring Danny back but it may be a deterrent for somebody else,” she added.

Ms McGee said that there were several other families of ‘one punch’ killings that had come out to support her in court.

“I didn’t know who they were but it was great to have that support, I met one woman who has been fighting to get the law changed.”

“I’m hoping change is on the way,” she said.

She has been travelling to and from the US for court dates since her son died.

“It’s been stressful flying over and back and I’m just trying to get on with it.

“I’m glad it’s over because we’ve not only had the trauma and devastation of losing him, but also this hanging over our heads and it’s been dragged into a full year now,” Ms McGee added.

She emphasised how she wanted to make clear that Danny was “not fighting” outside of the bar in Queens on the night of his untimely death.

“I viewed the [CCTV] video for myself- it was not easy viewing but I knew in my heart that Danny was not fighting anywhere, he was never a fighter.

“I needed to see it for myself.”

In her impact statement, she described that Mr O’Brien “punched Danny on the side of his face at the jawline”.

“Not only does this tell us that he was not looking at you, he was not even looking in your direction,” she wrote in her victim statement, speaking directly to Mr O’Brien.

“From what I saw, Danny didn’t even have a split second to put his hand up to defend himself,” she told Independent.ie.

Ms McGee expressed the trauma experienced by his siblings, Brian and Eva.

“Eva has lost her big brother. Danny looked out for her, advised her and had fun with her,” Ms McGee writes.

“She has been greatly affected by being told at our front door by police officers that her brother had been killed. The sight of police officers or a police car, and the sound of the doorbell or sirens now send her into a panic.

“Brian found out about it online on his way home from work that day.”

She also paid tribute to her beloved son in her victim impact statement.

“There was so much more that he had left to achieve. The possibilities for someone like him would have been endless. He was taken before being able to experience the best days of his life. He never got to be a husband or a father, two roles I know he would have cherished and taken on with pride.

“He was one in a million and I miss him,” she added.

