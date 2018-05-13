Gardaí have launched an investigation after a video was shared online of a number of joyriders wreaking havoc in a Dublin housing estate.

Gardaí have launched an investigation after a video was shared online of a number of joyriders wreaking havoc in a Dublin housing estate.

'Someone could have been killed' - Shocking footage shows joyriders wreaking havoc in Dublin estate

The shocking footage, which was taken by an innocent bystander, shows a number of cars speeding up and down a housing estate in Finglas, north Dublin.

The drivers can be seen swerving and crashing into one another and other parked cars. They pull several handbrake turns and, at one stage, the wheel rim of one of the cars can be seen shooting sparks.

The drivers also come dangerously close to mounting the pavement where a group of youths are standing. The cars were reportedly found burnt out in the estate later that day.

Local Fianna Fail councillor told Independent.ie that he wants to see more garda intervention and called for a ban on quad and dirt bikes on the roads, which have become a public safety risk in the area. "The people who partook in [joyriding] are thugs, they have no regard for life. They need to be made aware of the fact that someone could have been killed.

"I know the Gardai are investigating now but I'm very surprised this went on for as long as it did with no intervention from the guards. "The Gardai need to take some responsibility and start clamping down and put a stop to it now. I also want to see them clamp down on quad bikes and dirt bikes. This incident is just a natural progression from that, they're chasing the next thrill.

"The next time it happens someone could be killed."

Gardaí confirmed to Independent.ie that they are investigating an incident of "dangerous driving" in Berryfield Estate, Finglas on Friday, May 11.

"There were no reports of injuries and Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them in Finglas on 01 6667500," a Garda spokesperson said.

Online Editors