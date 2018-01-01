Family and friends of missing teenager Amy Fitzpatrick marked the tenth anniversary of her disappearance by releasing doves outside Dublin’s Mansion House this afternoon.

'Somebody needs to know something' - Amy Fitzpatrick's family mark tenth anniversary of teen's disappearance

Amy’s aunt Christine appealed for anyone with information on what happened to Amy to come forward saying: “Somebody needs to know something.”

Amy was 15-years-old when she went missing as she walked home from a friend’s house in the Spanish resort of Mijas Costa, near Malaga, on the evening of New Year’s Day 2008. The Dublin teenager had been living in Spain with her mother Audrey Mahon, Audrey’s partner Dave Mahon, and her brother Dean.

Dean was stabbed to death in May 2013. Dean’s stepfather, Dave Mahon, is currently serving a seven-year prison sentence for his manslaughter. Speaking at the poignant ceremony at the Mansion House, Christine said her brother Christopher, dad to Amy and Dean, was too unwell to attend.

Billy Kenny, Christine Kenny and Paul Donohoe release doves into the sky during a Vigil for Amy Fitzpatrick

“The way it happened with Dean, we’re broken-hearted over that. Christopher is devastated,” said Christine. She appealed for people who knew Amy to come forward with any information they might have that will help the family find their beloved daughter and niece.

