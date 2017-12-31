A Dublin man has claimed that his area has "gotten out of control" after a video of a stolen car was shared widely on social media.

A Dublin man has claimed that his area has "gotten out of control" after a video of a stolen car was shared widely on social media.

'Somebody is going to get killed' - Locals fear for their safety after video shows car ramming garda vehicle

The clip depicts a silver Nissan Micra being driven recklessly on the road in view of an occupied Garda car in Darndale.

The vehicle then nudges into a dark green hatchback, which proceeds to drive towards gardaí. The patrol car then moves out of the way, but is hit in the rear by the slow-moving vehicle, sustaining minor damage.

The accident happened at about 4.15pm on December 25. The video of the incident has since gone viral on social media, with hundreds of thousands of views. Young children can be seen watching the incident from a few metres away.

A local man, who wishes to remain anonymous, told Independent.ie that this is what life in Darndale is like every night. "It's every night and when the schools finish it gets worse," he said.

"It's unfortunate that these parents have no control of their kids, nor do they know what they're up to. "It's only a matter of time before someone gets killed."

Labour councillor for the area Alison Gilliland said the incident could have ended in tragedy.

"There were very young children in the video and if one of those cars lost control it could have caused very serious injury," the former Darndale teacher said.

"I know there are similar incidents happening in Darndale as well as other areas around the city and they're happening when people are off school. "It's very upsetting for locals who have great pride in their estates to see a small minority of youth engage in anti-social and dangerous behaviour."

Ms Gilliland added that there are services for young, disadvantaged people in the area. Gardaí confirmed the footage to be genuine, adding that the car involved was stolen.

The spokesperson added that no arrests have been made. Investigating gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact Coolock Garda station on 01-6664200.

Online Editors