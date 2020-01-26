Some criticism of Meghan is racist, says Yewande

The Dancing with the Stars contestant, who was eliminated from the show last week, says she believes society is not ready for a black woman in the royal family.

Days after being voted off RTE's dance show, the star said Meghan's "horrible" situation has been difficult to watch.

"Meghan's situation is horrible to see," she said. "It's just mad to see how she can be painted in such a horrible light."

Reacting to criticism of the newest member of the royal family, including some from commentators saying that they simply "don't like Meghan", Ms Biala said: "No, that's not what [they] mean… you looked at her and you thought 'this is a woman of colour' and 'I just don't like her'. And that is what you meant to say. And I feel like if this was any other person she wouldn't be treated like this."

Asked if racism is partly to blame for the backlash against the Duchess of Sussex, who has since left Britain to live in Canada with her husband Prince Harry, she said: "100pc without a doubt. With Meghan's situation, there has never been a black woman in the royal family and I don't think society was ready for it."

Ms Biala's comments come days after she dismissed suggestions that racism played a part after she became the first celebrity to be eliminated from RTE's Dancing with the Stars.

When questioned this weekend by the Sunday Independent, the 24-year-old said she had no comment on the matter.

On the royals, she said: "Even if you look at royal society hundreds of years ago, they used to marry themselves [in order] to keep the name and to keep the royal family 'royal'.

"I think they weren't ready. Slavery only ended a couple of hundred years ago and I don't think they ever thought that they would see a black woman in the royal family and I feel like society just doesn't know how to handle it.

"But to push it away and to destroy her? Because they have literally destroyed Meghan in the public eye. It is so bad that Harry had to leave."

Although the couple did not directly cite racism as a reason for leaving Britain, they did write on their website that they strongly "believe in a free, strong and open media industry, which upholds accuracy and fosters inclusivity, diversity, and tolerance."

Sunday Independent