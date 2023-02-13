| 6.2°C Dublin

Soldier (50s) who died in parachute accident in Spain was due to get married within weeks

Soldier Declan O’Connell (50s) recalled as a talented musician who ‘lived life to the full’

Tributes were paid to Mr O'Connell, who was from Newbridge, Co Kildare

Close

Tributes were paid to Mr O'Connell, who was from Newbridge, Co Kildare (pictured)

Philip Ryan and Laura Lynott

A member of the Defence Forces who died in a tragic parachuting accident in Spain had been due to get married within weeks.

Declan O’Connell, who was aged in his 50s and from Newbridge, Co Kildare, died yesterday morning during a holiday in Spain. It is understood that his parachute failed to open.

