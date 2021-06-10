Ireland is set to experience a partial solar eclipse on June 10, and here’s everything you need to know to prepare for it.

When is it?

The eclipse will start at 9.58am and conclude at 12.18pm.

The maximum point of the eclipse will be reached at 11.06am.

What will happen?

It is not a total eclipse - only a partial eclipse. The eclipse will be most pronounced in the North West of the country and will cover 29pc of the surface of the sun.

This type of eclipse is known as an annular eclipse. It occurs when the sun and moon are exactly in line with the Earth, but the apparent size of the moon is smaller than that of the sun.

This causes the Sun to appear as a very bright ring, or annulus, in a phenomenon dubbed as the “ring of fire”. However, this phenomenon will not be visible in Ireland and the UK.

Dr Emily Drabek-Maunder, an astronomer at the Royal Observatory Greenwich, told the PA news agency: “This 'ring of fire' will be seen from Russia, Greenland and northern Canada.”

How common are eclipses in Ireland?

A total solar eclipse is rare in Ireland, last occurring in 1727. But younger people in Ireland today might see the next, due to occur in 2090.

The last partial eclipse most similar to the one tomorrow last occurred in 2016. It is not expected to happen again until 2025.

How can I view it safely?

Safe viewing is essential to avoid hurting your eyes. Experts advise that you should never look directly at the sun and never use any binoculars or telescopes.

The only safe way to avoid permanent eye damage is to use specially designed eclipse glasses.

Dr Drabek-Maunder said: “The eclipse will only be visible with certain techniques and optical aids.”