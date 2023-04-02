‘Soft photo-ops’ will be disrupted, new Trinity College student leader warns ministers

Government ministers will not be allowed to use the university campus for “soft photo-ops”, the incoming president of Trinity College Dublin students’ union has promised, while warning he will be organising “disruptive and radical” anti-government protests at every event.

​Laszlo Molnarfi will begin his one-year term of office on July 1 after winning nearly 57pc of the 1,882 votes in the election last month. He stood on a “radical anti-government platform”.

Mr Molnarfi (22) was among the protestors who disrupted Green Party leader Eamon Ryan’s talk as part of the university’s Green Week.

He shouted that the environment minister had “blood on his hands” over the Government’s decision to end the ban on no-fault evictions.

Mr Molnarfi and other protesters held a rally last week outside an Irish Universities Association (IUA) event involving Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe. Using a loudspeaker, he claimed the Government was “committing social murder” through its policies on housing, education and health.

Originally from Hungary, Mr Molnarfi grew up in Belgium. He is in the third year of an undergraduate degree in politics, philosophy, sociology and economics and is chairman of Students4-Change, a group that tags itself as “an alliance of Marxist and anarchist students”.

​He said his “radical anti-government platform” resonated with Trinity’s students, and he believed there will be a “resurgence” in student radicalism across Irish colleges.

“The choice was between me and more moderate candidates and it seems that radicalism is what is needed now,” he said, citing the housing crisis, the “dysfunctional funding of third-level education” and the lack of trans-healthcare as three major issues facing students.

He said the protests against ministers are fair because Trinity authorities are not allowing “unscreened” questions to be put to them when they speak at events.

He also said Higher Education Minister Simon Harris had used the college for “God knows how many photo-ops” since taking the role in 2020, but this would not go unchallenged any more.

“It’s clear where their allegiances lie,” Mr Molnarfi said. “The only way to make our voices heard is through disruptive action, because our critical questions of ministers wouldn’t be heard.

“As president, I will not allow the college to use the union to promote the image of government ministers.

“They invite ministers for photo-ops, and this is not to further the values of academia, debate and discussion, but actually to prop up the Government in the hope of getting political favours.”

A Trinity spokeswoman said there is “absolutely no policy of allowing only pre-screened questions at Trinity”.

“Trinity strongly believes that there is a need for politicians, and any speakers, to respond to hard questions,” she said.

“Sometimes the practice of pre-vetting questions is designed to ensure the hard questions are indeed asked.”

The spokeswoman said spontaneous questions were invited from the audience and were answered by Mr Donohoe at the IUA event last week.

Trinity regards the right to peaceful protest as “part of the student experience”, she added.