| 7.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘Soft photo-ops’ will be disrupted, new Trinity College student leader warns ministers

Laszlo Molnarfi was elected on a ‘radical anti-government platform’

Incoming Trinity College students' union president Laszlo Molnarfi won the election last month on a &lsquo;radical anti-government&rsquo; platform. Picture by Frank McGrath Expand

Close

Incoming Trinity College students' union president Laszlo Molnarfi won the election last month on a &lsquo;radical anti-government&rsquo; platform. Picture by Frank McGrath

Incoming Trinity College students' union president Laszlo Molnarfi won the election last month on a ‘radical anti-government’ platform. Picture by Frank McGrath

Incoming Trinity College students' union president Laszlo Molnarfi won the election last month on a ‘radical anti-government’ platform. Picture by Frank McGrath

Mark Tighe Twitter Email

Government ministers will not be allowed to use the university campus for “soft photo-ops”, the incoming president of Trinity College Dublin students’ union has promised, while warning he will be organising “disruptive and radical” anti-government protests at every event.

Laszlo Molnarfi will begin his one-year term of office on July 1 after winning nearly 57pc of the 1,882 votes in the election last month. He stood on a “radical anti-government platform”.

More On Trinity College Dublin

Most Watched

Privacy