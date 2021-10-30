| 8.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘Social media giants are able to take down harmful content, but they won’t,’ says mum of tragic Nicole Fox

Facebook ‘is buying its profits with our safety’ 

Jackie Fox, mother of Nicole Fox, who died of suicide after years of online torment. Expand
Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg speaks to an avatar of himself in the metaverse, to announce the rebrand of Facebook as Meta Expand

Close

Jackie Fox, mother of Nicole Fox, who died of suicide after years of online torment.

Jackie Fox, mother of Nicole Fox, who died of suicide after years of online torment.

Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg speaks to an avatar of himself in the metaverse, to announce the rebrand of Facebook as Meta

Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg speaks to an avatar of himself in the metaverse, to announce the rebrand of Facebook as Meta

/

Jackie Fox, mother of Nicole Fox, who died of suicide after years of online torment.

Catherine Fegan

It has been three years since Nicole Fox took her own life following years of online torment. The abuse began when bullies formed a fake page on Facebook , threatening to beat her up so badly they would leave her on a life-support machine.

“Little did we know at the time, but they would get their wish,” her mother Jackie told the Irish Independent this week.

Nicole (21), known by her family as Coco, was from Clondalkin, Dublin. She died in Tallaght Hospital on January 20, 2018 after efforts by her mother, brother and emergency medics to revive her. She had been on life support for two days.

Related topics

More On Facebook

Most Watched

Privacy