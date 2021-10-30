‘Social media giants are able to take down harmful content, but they won’t,’ says mum of tragic Nicole Fox

It has been three years since Nicole Fox took her own life following years of online torment. The abuse began when bullies formed a fake page on Facebook , threatening to beat her up so badly they would leave her on a life-support machine.

“Little did we know at the time, but they would get their wish,” her mother Jackie told the Irish Independent this week.

Nicole (21), known by her family as Coco, was from Clondalkin, Dublin. She died in Tallaght Hospital on January 20, 2018 after efforts by her mother, brother and emergency medics to revive her. She had been on life support for two days.

Jackie has since led a campaign for the enactment of new laws against online harassment – known as ‘Coco’s Law’. This week – as Facebook dominated headlines over the claim that its algorithms have the potential to drive young people toward harmful content, leading to bullying and mental health issues, Jackie made her views on the platform known.

“None of this should come as any surprise to anyone,” she said. “The likes of Facebook and Instagram, they created all of this. They have every account, every profile, and they know exactly what is going on.

“The more people that join, the more people that feed into what they’re pushing, the more people that share the content, the better for them. They’re well able to remove content – but take it from me, they don’t. Here we are all these years later and not one thing has changed.”

Facebook is currently battling a crisis after Frances Haugen, a former product manager at the firm, leaked thousands of internal documents that revealed the company’s inner workings.

Haugen said Facebook’s “amplification algorithms” and “engagement-based ranking” (the part of the algorithm that rewards posts that get the most likes, shares and follows) were driving children and teenagers to destructive online content, which was leading to body-image issues, mental-health crises and bullying.

Facebook, she said, was “buying its profits with our safety”.

In Ireland, Facebook and other social media platforms have been linked to a number of cyber-bullying suicides, many dating back more than 10 years.

In 2012, the country was appalled by the suicide of 13-year-old Erin Gallagher. In that same year, teenager Ciara Pugsley also killed herself, following sustained bullying on social media.

In 2010, there was Phoebe Prince, allegedly bullied to death by classmates, some of it via Facebook, after she had emigrated to the US with her family.

Jackie said that over the past 10 years or so, Facebook and other social media companies have hidden behind a pretence of concern and of monitoring of harmful content, while at the same time resisting legislation and genuine control.

“These companies are making money from misery,” she said. “And it’s not just the misery of young people, it’s older people, celebrities, politicians.

“When you are being subjected to hate on these platforms and you try to contact them, you’re lucky if you can even speak to someone.

“Then they don’t remove the material, or when they eventually do remove it, it’s too late. The more nastier the material, the more people comment, and the more times it’s shared. That’s how it works, how it’s always worked.”

Despite being a hub for tech companies, Ireland has stalled for more than five years on plans for a digital media regulator. In 2016, the Law Reform Commission published its Report on Harmful Communications and Digital Safety, which recommended that harmful communications online be regulated by law and that the Office of a Digital Safety Commissioner of Ireland be established.

The then minister for communications, Denis Naughten, wanted to establish a Digital Safety Commissioner with statutory powers to protect children online, an office that could oversee social technology companies such as Twitter and Facebook.

However, later that year, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar suddenly declared that “appointing a commissioner was not the right path forward”.

This was followed by an apparent policy flip-flop in 2018 when Mr Naughten yet again announced that he would appoint a Digital Safety Commissioner. However, later that year he said there were “jurisdictional and other legal issues” that required further discussion in relation to the appointment of a digital safety tsar.

The Online Safety and Media Regulation Bill, which is currently before the Oireachtas, paves the way for the creation of an Online Safety Commissioner. The regulator will have the power to fine internet-based platforms for failing to meet new online safety standards or to hold individuals in those firms to account.

“I will believe it when I see it,” Jackie said.

“The only way to hurt these companies is to hit them where it hurts – in the pocket. They’re dragging more and more young people into the darkness and nothing is being done to hold them accountable.”