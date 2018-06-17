The body of a 67-year-old man has been found at the side of the road in Co Cork following a suspected hit-and-run.

'So hard to come to terms with' - two men dead after separate hit-and-run incidents

It is the second fatality after a suspected hit-and-run this weekend.

The Longford community has also been left "devastated" following the death of 32-year-old Craig McDermott in a separate incident near Newtownforbes on Friday night. The body in Cork was discovered at approximately 9.30am on Sunday morning on the road from Castlecor to Johns Bridge at Ballybane, Liscarroll.

Gardai in Mallow are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the body. The scene has been preserved for a technical examination and the Office of The State Pathologist has been contacted.

The body of the man remains at the scene. Local Fine Gael councillor John Paul O'Shea has described the incident as an "awful tragedy."

"Our thoughts and prayers are of course with the family of the deceased." Gardai have appealed for witnesses who may have travelled the road from Castlecor to Johns Bridge, between 10pm last night and 10am this morning.

Anyone who can assist with this investigation to contact Mallow Garda Station on 022 31450, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Meanwhile, the man killed in Longford has been named locally as Craig McDermott. Mr McDermott was struck by a vehicle while walking on the N4 at Deerpark near Newtownforbes. The vehicle failed to stop and continued in the direction of Newtownforbes.

He was treated at the scene by a paramedic and taken to the Midlands Regional Hospital in Mullingar by ambulance but was pronounced dead in the hospital. A friend of Craig's has described him as one of the "funniest, craziest best friends anyone could have".

"I'm in shock over the really sad news I got this morning when I woke up," they said on Facebook. "He always made me laugh and smile so much and I'm really going to miss him.

"It's just so hard to come to terms with... RIP buddy, til we meet again." Local Fianna Fail councillor Joe Flaherty said everyone in the area was left "devastated" by the news. "He came from a very well-known local family. I believe his father passed away around 10 years ago and he was very close to his mother," he told Independent.ie.

"He was a well-respected and popular lad with a good circle of friends. Everyone is devastated." Gardai renewed their appeal for witnesses yesterday. A man in his 20s believed to be the driver of the vehicle has come forward and is assisting gardai with their investigations. Investigators are examining a car that has been recovered.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Longford Garda Station 043-3350570 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111. The investigation is ongoing.

