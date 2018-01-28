Ireland is set to enjoy a mild Sunday but cold conditions are forecast to return by midweek.

Snow set to return as chilly conditions forecast for next week

Met Eireann are predicting that on Tuesday night and into Wednesday temperatures will plunge, bringing with it hail, sleet and possibly snow on higher ground.

Sunday will remain a pleasant day in all parts, with only the odd outbreak of drizzle and temperatures will be in the range of 10C to 13C. Heavier rain will spread across the country overnight but it will clear as the day goes on leading to a bright, sunny day by Monday afternoon.

The clear weather will see temperatures dip on Monday night as low as -2C, leading to the possibility of frost and icy patches in the south of the country heading into Tuesday morning. Tuesday itself will be largely dry but showers in the northwest in the evening are predicted to turn wintry, bringing with them hail, sleet and possibly snow on higher ground.

Wednesday will see these conditions continue, with showers of hail, sleet and snow across the country. Afternoon temperatures are set to get no higher than 5C in most parts, and the wind will make it feel colder.

More scattered wintry showers will cross the country on Wednesday night before giving way to longer spells of bright, dry weather on Thursday.

