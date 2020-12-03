Snow and ice weather warning issued for five counties as gusts of up to 100km/h forecast

A snow and ice warning is in place for five counties, with gusts of up to 100km/h and a risk of coastal flooding forecast.

Wrap up warm and top up the fire as the winter weather has definitely kicked in.

Met Eireann has put a Status Yellow snow/ice warning in place for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo. The alert kicked in at 10am today and is valid until 7am Friday.

Wintry showers are expected today, with falls of hail, sleet and snow.

According to Met Éireann, this colder weather first began on Tuesday with the arrival of a cold polar maritime air mass sweeping across the country.

“Daytime temperatures will be in low single figures and night-time temperatures will be around zero or lower at times,” a forecaster said.

“Most of the showers will be of rain and hail but some will turn wintry, particularly during Thursday and Friday and over high ground with some snowfall likely.”

They added that frost and ice are expected in many areas by night, and that this will lead to tricky road conditions as the frost will linger in places late into the morning.

Along with the snow warning, Met Éireann has also issued a wind warning for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo, as well as Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick.

North to northwest winds will strengthen on Friday evening, with gusts of up to 100km/h expected and a slight risk of coastal flooding.

The change in weather is being caused by polar jetstream growing over the North Atlantic, which is helping the development of a blocking high pressure system.

“This will enable polar air flood southwards towards Ireland and northwestern Europe,” Met Éireann said.

“However, as this cold air moves over the relatively warm seas of the North Atlantic, the depth of cold will be modified resulting in a wintry mix with snowfall mainly restricted to high ground, but with some snowfall to lower levels possible at times later this week.”

