Smoking rates among Irish teenagers on the rise after more than two decades of decline

Smoking rates among Irish teenagers have begun to rise after more than two decades of decline, according to a new study.

The study by the Tobacco Free Research Institute Ireland shows a rising level of smoking and e-cigarette use among teenagers – which poses a threat to the Government’s target of having less than 5pc of the population smoking by 2025.

Research shows teen smoking levels had decreased from 41pc in 1995 to 13.1pc by 2015.

However, the latest figures show the current smoking rate among teenagers, which is measured as the proportion who smoked in the previous 30 days, rose to 14.4pc in 2019.

The smoking rate among teenage boys is higher at 16.2pc compared to 12.8pc for teenage girls.

The figures are based on a survey of smoking consumption rates among around 3,500 pupils aged 15-16 years from a sample of 50 post-primary schools in 2015 and 2019.

One of the main authors of the report, Prof Luke Clancy, said the increase in smoking levels among teenagers in recent years was associated with e-cigarette use as well as other factors including truancy and peer smoking.

The research said the increase would make it more difficult for the Government to attain its Tobacco Free Ireland 2025 target.

The study shows there has also been a significant rise in e-cigarette use among teenagers, going from 23pc in 2015 to 37.2pc in 2019 among those who said they had ever tried an e-cigarette.

The proportion who stated they were currently using e-cigarettes rose from 10.1pc in 2015 to 18.1pc four years later.

The study found that teenagers who admitted using e-cigarettes were also more likely to smoke tobacco products.

Teenagers, particularly boys, from two-parent and blended families were less likely to be current smokers than those from single-parent families.

The research also identified truancy as a strong indicator of the likelihood that a pupil was a current smoker, while pupils who claimed all or most of their friends smoked were also likely to be current smokers – a trend more notable among girls.

“Our findings highlight the importance of making adolescents aware of, and attentive to, the role that friends play in their smoking initiation,” said Prof Clancy.

While there is a perception among teenagers that cigarettes are difficult to access, the study said the significant increase in smoking levels in recent years suggests further regulatory restrictions are needed.

It proposed that increasing the age limit for purchasing tobacco products to 21 years should be considered, as well as extending restrictions on where smoking is permitted.

Prof Clancy said the findings also supported the need for the extension of tobacco control legislation relating to minors to be extended to e-cigarettes.

He claimed such a measure might be desirable to prevent exposure to second hand aerosol from e-cigarettes as well as the possible “renormalisation of smoking”.

The report recommended that health authorities responsible for smoking intervention and prevention programmes should be cognisant of family structures and gender in the design of their campaigns.

