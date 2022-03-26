Small team of experts refuse to give up hope of ever solving the mystery of missing Annie, Deirdre and Jo Jo

The men gathered before dawn and introduced themselves. They were wearing hiking boots and armed with maps, a drone, walkie-talkies and packed lunches.

There were two professors (one a geo-physicist, the other an expert in taphonomy – what happens to human beings after death), a scientist, a former FBI agent and a world-renowned dog handler among their number. None had youth on their side – the oldest was pushing 70.

They had come from the North and the Republic, the UK and the US, at their own expense, and were facing a long day in difficult terrain.

There was a bit of an edge to the search after the men almost had to stand down at the last minute over fears a US film crew might turn up; an Irish reporter with CBS had got wind of their plans.

Anonymity was a prerequisite out of respect for the institutions where they worked; their presence was in a purely voluntary capacity.

Conversation mostly concerned a notorious unsolved missing person case of nearly 30 years before: Annie McCarrick disappeared on March 26, 1993.

On the day they assembled – Saturday, September 26, 2021 – the 27-year-old American student was already presumed dead for longer than she was known to have lived.

A friend of her family, former FBI agent Kenneth Strange, attended and recorded a video message from the team for her mother, Nancy.

The point of the meeting was to try to assess a possible burial site near Baltinglass, Co Wicklow.

However, it isn’t the passing of time or the distance from Enniskerry where Annie had headed for a walk on her last day – more than 60km away – that has stalled all progress since then.

Six months after the gathering, the biggest obstacle has been getting gardaí to

buy in.

The official view is that the hypothesis is “highly speculative and not evidence-based”, according to correspondence with David Kenny, the scientist who brought the team together.

But Kenny has managed to persuade the likes of Professor Alastair Ruffell, an expert on geology and geophysics, who has advised on 250 serious crime cases.

Another member of the team is John Cassella, a professor of forensic sciences who has given expert advice at UK murder trials.

“How are we supposed to get evidence without looking for it, though?” Kenny asks.

He is based in Frankfurt and first started researching Ireland’s missing women of the 1990s when pursuing a master’s degree in forensic science with the University of Staffordshire.

He has made numerous trips to Baltinglass, all at his own expense from his home in Germany. On one such trip just over 10 years ago, he located a hunting hut, which was subsequently analysed by gardaí.

He has ruled out a famine graveyard and a disused mine and has had samples of water from a drainage channel analysed for the presence of necrotic material – they came from behind the former home of “person of interest” in the case, Larry Murphy.

Kenny is driven by the belief that Annie’s case, along with that of Jo Jo Dullard and Deirdre Jacob, can be solved because they are linked.

“Ireland is not Alaska,” he said. “Virtually nowhere is more than a few hours’ walk from a road and everywhere is visited at least intermittently by walkers, foresters, farmers and others.”

Kenneth Strange explained in an email why he cannot let the case go.

“I helped Nancy McCarrick (Annie’s mother) open a case with the FBI, who sent a pair of agents from the Behavioural Analysis Unit to profile a person of interest,” he wrote.

Larry Murphy, a Wicklow carpenter, was identified as a person of interest by Operation Trace, set up in the 1990s to establish if Ireland had a serial killer.

“What was Larry Murphy’s intended destination with his only known victim on the evening/night before his interruption and consequent arrest the following morning – (11 February 2000)?” Kenny says that question has driven his research.

Murphy, now 56, was convicted of kidnapping, raping and attempting to murder a young woman on February 11, 2000 in Baltinglass.

The then-married father was interrupted by two hunters who happened upon him as he was trying to suffocate the woman with a plastic bag in the boot of her car.

It was the first time Murphy had come to the attention of gardaí, but chillingly, during questioning about the woman’s injuries, he said: “Well, she’s alive isn’t she? She was lucky.”

Setting off more alarm bells was Murphy’s choice of location, which was close to his home at the time.

It is against this backdrop that Kenny has carried out a rigorous forensic breakdown of the specific journey made on the night that led to Murphy’s conviction for attempted murder.

A branch of forensic science known as geographic profiling enables experts to make deductions about the choices perpetrators must have made based on their environment.

One technique known as Winthropping, named after a British army officer, emerged during the Troubles. Then, patterns showed that weapons and burial sites tended to be found near prominent markers in the landscape.

Psychologists have suggested this is probably because of a desire to remember the location.

Kenny has carried out an exhaustive study of all the available Ordnance Survey maps, geological maps, aerial photos and archaeological records.

He is convinced Murphy’s journey on the night he was apprehended always involved forestry.

The culmination of the research has led Kenny to isolate an area in Upper Talbotstown in Kilranelagh, near Baltinglass, as being highly relevant.

On the day of the field trip, the team were trying to locate the entrance to a souterrain (underground chamber) in Kelsha Wood, referenced in a historical archive: “There was a passage leading down to it, stone steps and underneath was a spacious room.”

Strange has since asked gardaí to organise a LiDar scan (which determines ranges by targeting an object using a laser) of the area.

However, gardaí have suggested Kenny could approach the landowner to get permission to continue the search himself.

“Whenever technical experts provide support to law enforcement agencies for search purposes, it is essential that the police service in question acquires the necessary permission or a warrant,” Kenny said.

“If this is not done correctly, there is a risk that any evidence found may not be admissible in a court of law.”

Shortly after the Baltinglass expedition, gardaí carried out their own search of a three-acre woodland site at Brewel East near Taggartstown, Co Kildare, to follow up information relating to Deirdre Jacob’s disappearance in 1998.

They were acting on information from someone who claimed to have seen someone dragging something from a car boot on the night Deirdre disappeared.

While no sign of the 19-year-old student teacher was found, what is believed to be a settlement of more than 500 years BC was discovered by a forensic archaeologist helping with the dig.

Meanwhile, in Annie McCarrick’s case, Carlow-Kilkenny TD John McGuinness has offered to raise the issue of Kenny’s research with Garda Commissioner Drew Harris in the hope of a breakthrough.