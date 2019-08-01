Sláinte! 'Extremely special' bottle of rare whiskey sells for €23,000

A rare bottle of old Irish whiskey has sold for €23,000 - more than double its estimate at auction.

The 1880s bottle of Cassidy & Co Monasterevin whiskey was matured by the Cassidy family, who made whiskey at their Co Kildare mill from 1784 until 1921.

In recent years, the Ballykelly Mill has been restored by businessman Paddy McKillen, who plans to open a distillery and visitor centre on the site and revive Monasterevin's heritage of producing fine whiskey.

Bono

U2 frontman Bono is believed to be an investor.

The bottle went under the hammer at Victor Mee Auctions in Co Cavan today, with an estimate of between €5,000 and €10,000.

But it fetched €23,000 when the hammer came down on the final bid, far exceeding the auction house's expectations.

The hand-blown, unopened bottle is one of only two known such bottles - the other is housed in the Irish Whiskey Museum.

A rare bottle of old Irish whiskey which has sold for 23,000. Photo: Eugene T. Hamill/Victor Mee Auctions/PA Wire

It was described as the star lot of the Clermont Collection Rare Advertising, Pub Memorabilia and Architectural Fittings sale, which took place on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Auctioneer Victor Mee said: "We knew this bottle was extremely special, as it is one of the rarest we have come across in many years of dealing in whiskey and pub memorabilia.

"There were many bidders from far and wide interested in the bottle of Cassidy & Co Monasterevin whiskey, however we are delighted to say it will stay in Ireland."

A number of other pieces from the historic Clermont Arms pub in Co Louth also fetched far more than their estimates.

Two extremely rare James McKendry "Ballymena Importers of" advertising mirrors also sold for more than €4,000 each, having been predicted to sell for between €1,200 and €1,800.

