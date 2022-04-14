Sligo murders: ‘It’s just put the absolute fear into everyone’

It was shortly after 8.30pm on Monday when the sound of sirens brought Rosaleen Oldfield from her back kitchen to the front window of her home.

Across the road, at her neighbour Aidan Moffitt’s semi-detached house, was an ambulance. It was joined soon after by several garda cars.

“I just knew something awful had happened to Aidan,” the retired schoolteacher said.

“When I learned that it had happened while I was probably in the back kitchen, I just felt terrible.

“Aidan was one of life’s true gentlemen, so to hear he had died was bad enough. Then to hear the circumstances of his death – it’s just unthinkable.”

Something awful, something unthinkable, happened in Aidan Moffitt’s home after he returned from his local pub on Monday night.

In the quiet residential estate where he lived, neighbours are coming to terms with the horror that has been brought to their doors.

Mr Moffitt (41) had been living in Cartron Heights, one of the oldest estates in Sligo town, for a number of years, but he spent most of his time in Lisacul, Co Roscommon, where his siblings and elderly mother live.

“I was always joking with him about the amount of CCTV cameras he has around his house,” Mrs Oldfield said.

“He has the big gates as well. The house is very well secured, but that’s because he spent so much time in Lisacul minding his mother.”

It is now believed footage from those CCTV cameras, several of which are at the front of Mr Moffitt’s property, could provide vital evidence about who he welcomed into his home in the hours before his death.

It is understood that a neighbour, who has a key to the property, discovered Mr Moffitt’s body after efforts by a family member to reach him by phone proved unsuccessful.

Yesterday, as gardaí maintained a presence outside the house, local people stopped to pay their respects. Among them was Blaine Gaffney, a local Fine Gael activist who counted Mr Moffitt as a close friend.

“He was a very caring man,” he said. “He was someone who looked out for others, in particular his neighbours during Covid.

“He was very active socially, and very involved in the community. He was outgoing and kind – and that’s how he should be remembered.

“Once you knew him, he was infectious. You really did enjoy his company. He was very intelligent and well-read, but he always gave people room to speak and would listen to what they had to say instead of taking over. But when he spoke it was factual, no nonsense.

“He had great family values and he was up and down to Roscommon to his elderly mother for a long time. He enjoyed a jar, loved the horses and, of course, Roscommon GAA.”

In Lisacul, where Mr Moffitt was born and raised, neighbours said the community was stunned to hear of his death.

“He was a great son to his mother,” one neighbour said. “He made sure she was looked after when the father died, looked after the upkeep of the house and really made it his business to see she had everything she needed.

“He was very successful in business, owned several properties and would have been well-off financially. His mother will be heartbroken over his loss.”

Less than a kilometre away from Cartron Heights, in the Connaughton Road area of Sligo, those who knew local man Michael Snee were coming to terms with the news of his brutal death.

The 58-year-old, like Mr Moffitt, lived alone and led a private life. His home, one of several maisonette-type dwellings in council-owned accommodation, is now a crime scene after the discovery of his body on Tuesday night.

“Everyone is shocked,” local man Thomas McCarrick said. “He was a good neighbour, someone who looked out for others. He was a quiet sort, kept to himself – but a very decent man. Everyone is horrified by this.”

Mr Snee had previously worked at St John’s Hospital and Cregg House residential home for people with disabilities.

His neighbours said he would spend his spare time looking after his garden and caring for his dog.

“He was totally inoffensive and never annoyed anyone,” one person said.

“Before today, none of us here could have imagined this sort of evil thing could have happened to someone like him.”

Another neighbour, Gerry Murphy, described the scene after the discovery of Mr Snee’s body.

“There were gardaí everywhere,” he said. “They were going door to door, asking us if we had seen or heard anything. Since then it’s just been all anyone can think or talk about. Everyone just can’t believe it.”

For the local community came the unnerving realisation – two well-liked and unassuming men were brutally murdered in their homes, less than 24 hours apart.

In the public car park across from Mr Snee’s home, Robert Boyle (62) was making his way to the bus stop.

“It’s just put the absolute fear into everyone,” he said. “The fact that two men were murdered in their homes so close to their neighbours and so brutally, it’s very scary.

“One murder like that would frighten anyone, but two is very dark. Everyone is just hoping the gardaí find out who is responsible.”