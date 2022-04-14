| 3.4°C Dublin

Sligo murders: ‘It’s just put the absolute fear into everyone’

The home of the late Michael Snee in Sligo town. Photograph: Gerry Mooney Expand
Catherine Fegan

It was shortly after 8.30pm on Monday when the sound of sirens brought Rosaleen Oldfield from her back kitchen to the front window of her home.

Across the road, at her neighbour Aidan Moffitt’s semi-detached house, was an ambulance. It was joined soon after by several garda cars.

