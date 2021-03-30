Sky restores Irish TV channels after they freeze for up to half an hour

Sky did not say what was the cause of the issue.

TV company Sky has restored the Irish TV channels on its platform after they froze for up to 30 minutes tonight as viewers watched the news and football.

A spokesperson for Sky said the company had investigated the problem. “We are aware of an issue this evening that affect channels.

“We investigated this as a matter of urgency and all services have been fully restored,” she told Independent.ie.

She said Sky would work to ensure the issue did not happen again.

The company did not say what was the cause of the issue.

However, it had appeared before 10pm that the issue had been resolved for most viewers.

RTÉ One and Two, along with Virgin Media and other Irish channels all froze for a period.

The Nine O’Clock News and Ireland’s international football friendly against Qatar were among the broadcasts disrupted by the issue.

