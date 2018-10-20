Sky prepares for no-deal Brexit to ensure Irish viewers retain channels

Sky Ireland has sent letters to broadcasters about their post-Brexit plans in case of a no-deal scenario - to ensure they retain licences to broadcast in both the UK and EU markets.

According to The Guardian, Sky UK contacted US broadcasters like Disney and Discovery amid concerns that they would not have a licence to broadcast here should a no-deal situation arise.

However it is not thought that customers will lose access to any channels at this stage.

It is understood that the letters sent to broadcasters are "an administrative exercise" to ensure they are covered to broadcast in both Ireland and the UK.

Broadcasters can currently get one licence that covers the UK and Europe, but should a no-deal Brexit arise, they may need to get two licences – one for the UK and one for Europe, including Ireland.

It is understood that channels like Disney and Discovery would apply for the two licences to keep both their UK and European audiences.

A no-deal Brexit would also affect other pay-TV providers, who may also have a plan in place for ensuring they have multiple licences, but an insider said there is no risk to Irish viewers in regards to losing out on TV channels.

"We don't anticipate any channels coming off Sky's platforms and are continuing to work with our partner channels to ensure they have the licenses they need to broadcast," a spokesperson for Sky Ireland told Independent.ie.

Virgin Media Ireland said they are also in "regular contact" with broadcasters and don't expect it to have any impact on Irish viewers.

"We are in regular contact with our channel providers to ensure there is no interruption to our viewers," a spokesperson told Independent.ie.

Online Editors