Skeleton remains found by old Cork railway line

GARDAÍ have requested the assistance of the State Pathologist after suspected human remains were found near a Cork railway line which is being converted into a walking route.

The grim discovery was made by a work crew shortly after 5pm on Tuesday along the 29th century Midleton-Youghal railway line which has been closed since 1987.

A section of the line at the Dungourney Road was immediately sealed off following the discovery of bones including what appeared to be a human skull.

The remains discovered are understood to be skeletal and were found in an area of heavy undergrowth by the old trackside.

Workmen were clearing the area involved when they were shocked to spot the bones in an area of cleared earth and immediately suspended all site operations.

Gardaí were alerted and a preliminary examination of the scene has taken place.

It is suspected that the remains involved are human and have been there for some considerable time.

One Garda source said that while a full forensic and anthropological examination will be required, all the indications are that the remains may have been at the site for longer than five to seven years.

This effectively rules out any link to missing woman Tina Satchwell (45) who vanished from nearby Youghal in March 2017.

If the remains are confirmed as human, Gardaí indicated that they will review all missing person case files.

The Office of the State Pathologist has been notified and Gardaí stressed that the nature of their inquiry will now be determined by the findings of the pathologist.

Initial indications are that the remains involved may have been at the site since before 2015.

A more detailed examination of the site will be conducted on Wednesday.

The railway line was first developed in 1859 but the last train to use the Midleton-Youghal section ran 33 years ago.

A tender was issued two years ago to convert that section of the line into a greenway for walkers and cyclists.

Cork Co Council said the line clearance works include the removal of vegetation, rails and railway sleepers as the first phase of the construction stage.

"Construction works will commence in 2021 with planned completion in late 2022," a spokesperson said.

The development of the 23km greenway is set to cost €19.8m and aims to mirror the success of the Waterford Greenway which was also developed along an old railway line.

Online Editors